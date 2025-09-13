Chainlink Hits $100B TVS With Strong Support From Aave

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/13 13:40
DeFi
Major
AaveToken
  • Chainlink’s Total Value Secured exceeded $100B, with Aave v3 contributing over 70% of the secured value.
  • Chainlink expands beyond DeFi through partnerships with ICE and Polymarket, reinforcing its position as a leading blockchain oracle provider.

Chainlink is back in the spotlight after setting a new record with total value secured (TVS) surpassing $100 billion. This figure is no ordinary milestone, as Chainlink’s TVS previously hovered around $93 billion.

This surge in a matter of weeks shows the rapid adoption of decentralized oracle infrastructure in the blockchain-based financial ecosystem.

Aave v3 is a key contributor to this achievement. This lending protocol accounts for over 70% of the TVS recorded across various blockchain networks.

The heavy reliance on Aave demonstrates the protocol’s significant role, but it also reflects the risk that Chainlink’s TVS stability remains closely tied to the performance of a single dominant platform.

Furthermore, this growth is inextricably linked to partnerships with major institutions. Chainlink partnered with the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to bring forex and precious metals data directly on-chain.

Furthermore, the United States Department of Commerce has also begun adopting Chainlink technology to bring official economic data into its blockchain system. While economic data typically circulates only through traditional channels, Chainlink now brings it to the digital space in a much more transparent manner.

Whale Adoption and New Integrations Strengthen Chainlink Amid Uncertainty

On the other hand, the CNF previously reported that just a week into September, the number of LINK whale addresses reached an all-time high with over 600 large wallets.

This increase is closely related to the increasing reliance of WLFI on Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol, CCIP. The more large entities hold large amounts of LINK, the stronger Chainlink’s position within the Web3 ecosystem.

Early last September, Chainlink, along with Solv Protocol, also released a Secure Exchange Rate Feed for SolvBTC. This feature ensures real-time Proof of Reserve, ensuring that SolvBTC is truly 1:1 collateralized against Bitcoin.

This drastically reduces risk while providing additional security for using SolvBTC as collateral on various DeFi platforms.

This move serves as a concrete example of how Chainlink is not only focused on TVS but also expanding its role in maintaining the transparency and reliability of assets traded in the blockchain ecosystem.

However, this significant achievement is not entirely risk-free. With the majority of TVS sourced from Aave v3, there is potential vulnerability if the protocol experiences disruptions. Bugs, liquidity crises, or sudden market pressures could erode trust, automatically impacting Chainlink’s TVS.

The question arises: can the rapid growth from $38 billion to $100 billion in just one year continue, or will it eventually slow down as the market faces global headwinds?

Price Growth and Polymarket Deal Highlight Expanding Ecosystem

Furthermore, the momentum of this TVS achievement also aligns with the positive price trend of LINK. At the time of writing, LINK was trading around $25.05, up 1.46% in the last 24 hours and up 12.42% in a week.

This relatively steady price increase demonstrates how the market is responding to the development of the Chainlink ecosystem. However, investors should remain vigilant, as volatility in the crypto market can change direction in a short time.

The recent partnership with Polymarket also reinforces the narrative that Chainlink is expanding into new areas.

Through the integration of Data Streams and Chainlink Automation, Polymarket can now provide short-term prediction markets with faster, near-instant resolution.

This creates a smoother user experience while reducing the potential for manipulation that often occurs in voting-based resolution systems.

]]>
Chainlink And Polymarket Forge New Alliance: LINK Forecasted To Outperform XRP By 2030

Chainlink (LINK), one of the crypto market’s leading providers of decentralized oracle solutions, has announced a partnership with the prediction market platform Polymarket.  Polymarket Integrates Chainlink On Polygon  According to Friday’s announcement, the new integration is now live on the Polygon (POL) mainnet, enabling Polymarket to establish secure and real-time prediction markets centered around asset pricing, including numerous active cryptocurrency trading pairs.  This collaboration also explores new methodologies to address more subjective questions. By doing so, Polymarket seeks to reduce its dependence on social voting mechanisms, thereby mitigating resolution risks in its markets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Crawls Up On Weak Supply: 30D Momentum Reveals It Lacks Real Demand The integration combines Chainlink Data Streams, which deliver low-latency, timestamped, and verifiable oracle reports, with Chainlink Automation, ensuring timely and automated on-chain market settlements.  This infrastructure reportedly allows for swift resolution of any asset pricing predictions, such as Bitcoin (BTC) price forecasts, based on predetermined parameters. Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, commented on the partnership, stating that Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure is a “pivotal milestone” that transforms the creation and settlement of prediction markets.  He emphasized that when outcomes are determined by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation, prediction markets evolve into reliable signals that can be trusted globally. This partnership is viewed as a significant advancement toward a future grounded in cryptographic truth. $100 Billion In DeFi Value Chainlink has established itself as a leading data infrastructure provider, securing nearly $100 billion in total value across various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and facilitating transactions worth tens of trillions.  The protocol’s reliability stems from its decentralized network of independent node operators, which ensures that applications function seamlessly without single points of failure. Polymarket, on the other hand, launched in 2020, has rapidly grown into a source for real-time information. Its recent acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse for $112 million, highlights its goal to re-entering the US market.  Additionally, Polymarket has partnered with X (formerly Twitter) to offer integrated products that provide users with data-driven insights and personalized market recommendations. Related Reading: XRP Price Gets Tighter: Here’s The Level Keeping It From Price Discovery Looking ahead, market analysts are predicting that Chainlink’s growing adoption could lead to significant milestones in the coming years. One expert speculated that by 2030, Chainlink could surpass XRP in market significance.  In a social media post, crypto expert Fishy Catfish outlined various predictions, suggesting that Chainlink will become the dominant platform for building financial workflows on-chain and that the future will be characterized by asset-centric and application-centric ecosystems rather than chain-centric ones. When writing, Chainlink’s native token, LINK, surged by 5%, reaching $24.70. This price increase has caused the cryptocurrency to outperform its peers, such as Bitcoin, which has seen gains of 87% compared to LINK’s 133% year-to-date uptrend. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
RealLink
Bitcoin
Moonveil
Analyst Predicts SUI Breakout as Group Approves $50M Buyback Program

Read the full article at coingape.com.
SUI
BRC20.COM
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 100 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on September 13th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 11th, Circle issued approximately 4.5 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.6 billion USDC, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 100 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 72.4 billion, with approximately $72.5 billion in reserves, including approximately $9.3 billion in cash and $63.2 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
USDCoin
FUND
Nowchain
