Chainlink Hits Compliance Milestone as LINK Active Addresses Reach 10,000

TLDR:

  • Chainlink earned ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance, validating its security and operational standards for global financial use cases.
  • Nearly 10,000 active $LINK addresses recorded this week, marking the highest count for the crypto in eight months.
  • Chainlink’s CCIP, Price Feeds, and SmartData services are now certified for enterprise-grade reliability and confidentiality.
  • Institutions can adopt Chainlink oracles with stronger assurance after certifications by Deloitte under international standards.

Chainlink has announced global certifications for its oracle services while network activity spiked. Investors are watching closely. Nearly 10,000 active addresses for LINK were reported, the highest count in eight months. 

At the same time, Chainlink confirmed it achieved ISO 27001 and SOC 2 attestation, giving its technology a stronger position with institutions.

Chainlink Price Feeds Gain Certification

Chainlink revealed that its Price Feeds and SmartData solutions passed rigorous security assessments, according to a company blog post dated August 21, 2025. The certifications were carried out by Deloitte & Touche LLP under international standards. 

ISO 27001 verifies Chainlink’s Information Security Management System across development, operations, and infrastructure. SOC 2 attestation confirms operational and security controls that meet enterprise expectations.

The certified services include Chainlink’s Price Feeds, Proof of Reserve, and NAVLink. These are widely used in decentralized finance for pricing, collateral checks, and tokenized fund operations. Each now holds official security approval for onchain use cases.

Financial institutions often require such certifications when evaluating vendors. By achieving compliance, Chainlink positioned its services for enterprise-level adoption. This step could make its oracles more appealing to banks, asset managers, and governments exploring tokenization.

The company stated that this achievement lays the foundation for advanced applications such as Delivery versus Payment settlement and stablecoin servicing. These services demand strict security standards before gaining institutional approval.

Chainlink Crypto Activity Sees Highest in Months

While compliance news built confidence on the institutional side, retail and network activity also showed signs of growth. 

Market analyst Ali shared on social platform X that nearly 10,000 active Chainlink addresses were recorded this week. This marked the highest level since late 2024, suggesting renewed interest in the token.

Active addresses often signal higher transaction engagement and user participation in the network. For LINK holders, the rise may indicate stronger demand or preparation for upcoming use cases.

The increase aligns with broader adoption of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). This technology connects public and private blockchains, allowing liquidity and data to move securely across platforms. 

Partnerships with major financial institutions, including Swift and UBS, already use this framework.

Chainlink’s growing presence in institutional pilots, alongside its compliance approval, adds momentum to its network activity. The parallel rise of active addresses suggests investors are responding to these developments.

