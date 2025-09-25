Chainlink Joins Canton Network Backed by Global Banks and $6 Trillion in Assets

Chainlink has officially joined the Canton Network, an institutional blockchain backed by leading global banks and technology giants. This move gives Canton access to Chainlink’s trusted oracle services, including data feeds, proof-of-reserve tools, NAV reporting, and CCIP interoperability. Chainlink as a Super Validator As part of the integration, Chainlink will serve as a super validator, […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.