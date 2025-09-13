Chainlink Joins Polymarket to Streamline Crypto Prediction Processes

By: Coincentral
2025/09/13 00:09
RealLink
TLDR

  • Polymarket has partnered with Chainlink to enhance the speed and accuracy of market resolutions.
  • The integration will use Chainlink’s real-time data to improve asset pricing predictions.
  • Polymarket plans to expand the use of Chainlink’s oracles to additional markets beyond crypto.
  • The partnership aims to reduce reliance on social voting mechanisms for market resolutions.
  • Polymarket has already integrated Chainlink’s data standard on the Polygon mainnet.

Polymarket has partnered with Chainlink to improve its prediction market resolution process. The collaboration will speed up and enhance the accuracy of asset pricing resolutions. Chainlink’s oracles will provide real-time data, ensuring more efficient market outcomes.

Polymarket Integrates Chainlink’s Data Standard

Polymarket has decided to integrate Chainlink’s data standard to streamline its resolution process. By incorporating Chainlink’s oracle technology, the platform aims to enhance asset pricing accuracy. Chainlink’s real-time data will help reduce reliance on social voting mechanisms.

Both companies plan to extend their collaboration to more markets beyond crypto. Chainlink’s technology will provide deterministic data, ensuring quick and automated on-chain settlements. As a result, the prediction platform will become more efficient in resolving markets.

Partnership Enhances Asset Pricing Predictions

The partnership initially focuses on asset pricing predictions for crypto markets. Polymarket will use Chainlink’s oracle to provide accurate and timely data for these markets. This collaboration will make Polymarket’s prediction markets more reliable and transparent.

As Chainlink’s oracles enable real-time data feeds, predictions will become more secure. Polymarket’s integration with Chainlink on the Polygon mainnet will enable quicker market settlements. The ultimate goal is to reduce resolution risk and provide accurate market predictions.

The companies aim to expand into other markets soon, including those with more subjective predictions. With Chainlink’s oracles, Polymarket can offer reliable, data-driven outcomes across various markets. As Polymarket reenters the U.S. market, this integration is a significant step forward for both platforms.

