Chainlink Latest Updates For September; Why LINK Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins Such As Remittix In 2025

By: Coindoo
2025/09/10 00:58
Chainlink
Nowchain
WHY
Chainlink continues to establish itself as a backbone of decentralized finance, but many traders now argue that Remittix has the clearest path to deliver life-changing gains. With over $24.6 million raised and strong momentum building, Remittix is gaining traction as the best crypto project 2025 investors are watching.

Chainlink’s Key Partnerships Signal Growing Adoption

Chainlink has announced a set of major partnerships, which underscores its increasing presence in practical blockchain integration. Chainlink can be proven as a reliable oracle provider by its collaboration with Mastercard to scale cross-chain interoperability and its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce on the GDP data tokenization. These updates not only boost confidence in its technology but also drive conversations about the best cryptocurrency to buy now, with LINK still a solid contender.

The September momentum for Chainlink is also reflected in market metrics. With LINK trading above $23 and a potential ETF filing from Grayscale now in play, analysts believe the asset could push higher. Long-term forecasts suggest that Chainlink’s infrastructure role in DeFi projects and real-world asset tokenization could make it the next big altcoin in 2025. Still, despite these advances, investors are increasingly looking at smaller tokens like Remittix for outsized returns.

Why Remittix Is Framed As The 20x Opportunity

While Chainlink cements its place in the DeFi ecosystem, its holders are also backing Remittix. Remittix is riding the PayFi narrative that focuses on real-world utility. It is designed for instant crypto-to-bank payments, a niche that could attract millions of users. Beyond speculation, Remittix has built community trust and continues to trend as one of the top crypto under $1 that could scale rapidly. Here’s why analysts are paying attention:

  • PayFi rails are designed for freelancers and businesses across borders
  • Social media buzz ranking Remittix among the most discussed new altcoins
  • Strategic focus on both retail and enterprise adoption in 2025
  • Near-zero fees on cross-border settlements compared to banks
  • Wallet launch scheduled with a built-in fiat gateway for instant onboarding

Why Chainlink And Remittix Define 2025’s Investment Conversation

Chainlink proves that DeFi infrastructure tokens remain essential, but the buzz around PayFi altcoins shows where growth-hungry investors are placing bets. Remittix, in particular, is being called the best altcoin to watch for those who want high-growth crypto with real-world use cases. With XRP and Stellar focusing on payments too, the crypto community is starting to recognize that the shift toward utility-driven tokens is already underway, and Remittix could be the breakout story.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Chainlink Latest Updates For September; Why LINK Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins Such As Remittix In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
