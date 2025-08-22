Chainlink, Layer Brett and Cardano Backed By Analysts As The Coin To Watch In Q3 2025

By: Coindoo
2025/08/22 21:59
RealLink
REAL$0.05442+7.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5787+4.27%

Cardano is banking on ecosystem growth to reignite price momentum. Chainlink is climbing fast on technical strength and real institutional traction. And Layer Brett, a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is already turning heads with its early utility and breakout potential.

Cardano (ADA): Eyes on $1+, but Q3 momentum depends on real growth

Cardano is back in the analyst conversation as a potential breakout in Q3 2025—but price alone won’t cut it. Cardano recently tested the $0.90 range and has short-term targets around $1.20 to $1.50, but most agree a true rally depends on more than just chart patterns.

The fundamentals are there. A $71 million development fund is being deployed across Cardano’s ecosystem, and DeFi activity is seeing a steady uptick. But unlike flashier tokens, Cardano tends to move when its infrastructure delivers—not just when sentiment spikes.

That’s why some analysts are calling Q3 a pivotal quarter. If the tools being built start gaining users and volume, Cardano could finally break out of its slow-grind zone and reclaim its place as one of crypto’s most credible Layer 1s.

Until then, Cardano remains a coin to watch—but whether it moves or not depends on more than just hope.

Chainlink (LINK): Breakout setup and institutional traction make it a Q3 standout

Chainlink ran into Q3 with serious momentum. The price has jumped over 12% in recent weeks, and analysts are watching closely as Chainlink pushes toward key resistance in the $30–$32 range. If it clears that zone, projections stretch toward $40+ before year-end. This isn’t just retail hype, there is institutional interest behind Chainlink’s rise in popularity.

That’s why many analysts are flagging Chainlink as one of the top coins to watch this quarter. It has both the infrastructure narrative and the breakout energy to back it up.

If the broader market holds up and on-chain adoption keeps climbing, Chainlink might finally break the ceiling that’s capped it since the last bull run—and move into new territory.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin gaining real momentum in Q3

Layer Brett may have started as a meme, but it’s shaping up to be one of Q3 2025’s most-watched altcoins. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett offers lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and a working staking dApp—already live during presale.

What sets Layer Brett apart is how early it still is. The entry price sits around $0.0047, with staking APYs hovering near 3,900%, and users are able to connect their wallet and start earning in minutes. There’s no roadmap delay—Layer Brett’s already running.

The fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and functioning infrastructure make it more than just a meme coin. That’s why it’s earning attention alongside big names like Cardano and Chainlink—but from the opposite direction: early, fast, and volatile.

As Q3 heats up, analysts are starting to treat Layer Brett not just as a meme coin to watch, but as a serious contender for breakout status.

Conclusion

Whether it’s Cardano’s slow-build structure, Chainlink’s cross-chain momentum, or the raw volatility of Layer Brett, these three tokens are on watchlists for a reason. Each brings a different path to upside—but in a quarter where speed and narrative matter, one may break out ahead of the rest.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: 00(1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Chainlink, Layer Brett and Cardano Backed By Analysts As The Coin To Watch In Q3 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001031-0.19%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Your daily access to the back room.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,500+3.69%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00973+11.32%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/22 23:42
Share
Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

A lawmaker in the Philippines has submitted a bill seeking to establish a strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the country.  In June, Rep. Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte introduced House Bill 421, known as the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which proposes the establishment of a national BTC stockpile. Although the bill was introduced in June, the public only recently learned about it.  Philippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposalPhilippines Strategic Bitcoin Reserve proposal Philippines’ Bitcoin Reserve Proposal  Notably, the bill proposed that the Philippine government should direct the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), to establish an SBR. Under the program, the BSP governor is mandated to acquire up to 2,000 BTC per year over five years, building a total reserve of 10,000 BTC.  The bill proposes that the acquisition must be transparent and strategic to minimize any potential market disruption. According to the bill, the entire 10,000 BTC will be held in a strategic reserve for a minimum of 20 years.  If the legislation is enacted, the central bank governor shall publish an annual report highlighting the progress of the SBR program throughout the 20-year holding period.  A year before the minimum holding period ends, the BSP governor shall inform Congress on whether the country should continue with the SBR program. Upon expiration of the 20-year holding period, the governor can recommend selling the Bitcoin in the reserve. However, only 10% of the total holdings can be sold over two years to prevent large sell-offs.  Rationale Behind Establishing an SBR in the Philippines  While the Philippines currently holds gold and U.S. dollar reserves, Miguel argued that establishing an SBR is crucial to safeguard the country’s financial standing and tackle its rising debt.  In the explanatory note, Rep. Miguel presented key arguments why the Philippine government should consider creating an SBR. It mentioned Bitcoin’s remarkable growth over the years, with Jerome Powell, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, characterizing it as digital gold.  The explanatory note pointed out that Bitcoin has outperformed other financial instruments, boasting a 40% CAGR over the past five years. According to Miguel, Bitcoin’s remarkable performance coincides with President Trump’s endorsement of establishing a national Bitcoin stockpile in the United States.  He also pointed out that other countries, including El Salvador and Brazil, have established their Bitcoin Reserve initiatives. With the U.S. and other countries showing interest in Bitcoin, Miguel emphasized that the trend could trigger a wave of BTC acquisition globally. Hence, he suggests that the Philippines should also get involved in the strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative.
U
U$0.0156+7.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.913+7.03%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,500+3.69%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:44
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

ETF Divergence, Geopolitics, Options Re‑Pricing Weigh on BTC

Philippines Proposes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill to Accumulate 10,000 BTC

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $234 million in BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $299 million in ETH.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May