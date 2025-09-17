Chainlink (LINK) Eyes $40 as Bull Flag Builds on Weekly Chart

TL;DR

LINK trades in a bull flag pattern with breakout targets set at $35 and $40.

Institutional interest rises as Caliber buys LINK and Grayscale files for a LINK ETF.

SAB partners with Chainlink to test blockchain solutions for cross-border infrastructure.

Weekly Setup Points to Possible Upside

Chainlink (LINK) is trading within a flag pattern on the weekly chart after a strong move earlier this year. The structure shows a short-term downward channel that formed after a rally in July and August. This setup is commonly watched as a continuation pattern, with many traders monitoring it for a potential breakout.

At the time of writing, LINK is priced at $23. Rose Premium Signals noted that the current price action fits the structure of a bull flag. The next move depends on whether LINK can push above the top of the channel. If it does, price levels of $35 and $40 are being considered as upside targets.

Mixed Signals on the Daily and Intraday Charts

On the daily timeframe, LINK closed without a clear direction. According to CRYPTOWZRD, LINK/BTC also pulled back slightly but stayed above a previous resistance zone that now acts as a double bottom. The next push higher could confirm this pattern and set the stage for continued strength.

$30 is the next area to watch if momentum returns, while $20 remains a support zone on the daily chart. The analyst added that any moves following the FOMC event may also affect LINK’s short-term path. Near-term setups are expected to come from lower timeframes, depending on how the market reacts.

In intraday movement, LINK saw quick swings. Holding above $24.00 is being watched as a possible signal for a surge with a target of $26.50. Support on this timeframe is set at $22.00.

Institutional Interest Continues to Expand

Several companies have increased exposure to LINK in recent weeks. As CryptoPotato reported, Caliber, a Nasdaq-listed firm managing both real estate and digital assets, disclosed a purchase of LINK tokens as part of its digital asset strategy. The company has not provided further details on the size of the position.

Grayscale Investments has filed for a Chainlink ETF under the ticker GLNK. The application was made for NYSE Arca. Bitwise had submitted a similar proposal earlier. Both filings aim to give investors access to LINK through a regulated fund structure, without requiring direct token custody.

In addition, SAB confirmed a new agreement with Chainlink. The company shared that the partnership will focus on testing blockchain solutions for cross-platform communication. The work is part of broader goals to improve financial infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

SAB said,

No timeline or further technical details have been announced so far.

The post Chainlink (LINK) Eyes $40 as Bull Flag Builds on Weekly Chart appeared first on CryptoPotato.