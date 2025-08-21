CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3984.95, up 1.1% (+41.61) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Nineteen of 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: LINK (+5.9%) and AAVE (+4.2%).
Laggards: BCH (-0.8%) and XRP (+0.1%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/20/coindesk-20-performance-update-chainlink-link-gains-5-9-as-nearly-all-assets-rise