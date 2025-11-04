ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Chainlink partnered with FTSE Russell to publish global stock indexes onchain through DataLink Exchange reserves dropped from 180 million to 146 million LINK tokens since early 2025 LINK price currently trades at $16.06 within a falling channel pattern since mid-September Russell 1000, 2000, 3000 and FTSE 100 indexes will be available across multiple blockchains [...] The post Chainlink (LINK) Price: FTSE Russell Partnership Announced as Exchange Reserves Drop appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Chainlink partnered with FTSE Russell to publish global stock indexes onchain through DataLink Exchange reserves dropped from 180 million to 146 million LINK tokens since early 2025 LINK price currently trades at $16.06 within a falling channel pattern since mid-September Russell 1000, 2000, 3000 and FTSE 100 indexes will be available across multiple blockchains [...] The post Chainlink (LINK) Price: FTSE Russell Partnership Announced as Exchange Reserves Drop appeared first on CoinCentral.

Chainlink (LINK) Price: FTSE Russell Partnership Announced as Exchange Reserves Drop

By: Coincentral
2025/11/04 16:28
Chainlink
LINK$16.13+2.28%

TLDR

  • Chainlink partnered with FTSE Russell to publish global stock indexes onchain through DataLink
  • Exchange reserves dropped from 180 million to 146 million LINK tokens since early 2025
  • LINK price currently trades at $16.06 within a falling channel pattern since mid-September
  • Russell 1000, 2000, 3000 and FTSE 100 indexes will be available across multiple blockchains
  • Money Flow Index sits at 45.79, showing capital inflows are stabilizing after distribution phase

Chainlink announced a partnership with FTSE Russell to publish benchmark equity and digital asset indexes onchain. The deal will bring data from major indexes to multiple blockchains through Chainlink’s DataLink platform.

Chainlink (LINK) PriceChainlink (LINK) Price

The partnership includes the Russell 1000, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes. The FTSE 100 Index and several digital asset benchmarks will also be published onchain. These Russell indexes track more than $18 trillion in assets globally.

FTSE Russell CEO Fiona Bassett said the move supports the company’s strategy to enable innovation around tokenized assets and exchange-traded funds. The index provider previously launched digital asset indexes in January through a partnership with SonarX.

LINK price currently trades at $16.06. The token sits near the lower boundary of a falling channel that started in mid-September.

The price action shows buyers defending structural supports while sellers use rallies to exit positions. The compression within this channel often happens before a directional breakout occurs.

Technical Levels Point to Possible Recovery

The $15.40 to $14.00 zone has served as an accumulation area multiple times. Long-term holders and large buyers have used this zone to build positions and absorb selling pressure.

Each time the price retests this zone, sellers lose more control. This builds tension for a potential upward break.

The Money Flow Index currently reads 45.79. This shows capital inflows are stabilizing after a period of heavy distribution. This type of stabilization often aligns with trend reversals when fresh inflows increase.

A breakout above $18 could trigger a move toward $20. Active sellers have consistently stopped previous rebounds at this level. If buyers push through $20, the next liquidity zone appears near $23.50.

Breaking above $23.50 could open the path toward $25. This level matches a 4-hour double-bottom structure seen in earlier price action. Some analysts project an eventual 86% rally toward $30 before Q4 ends.

Exchange Supply Drops Show Accumulation Trend

CoinGlass data reveals a substantial drop in LINK exchange reserves. Balances have fallen from over 180 million LINK to nearly 146 million tokens since early 2025.

Source: CryptoQuant

This represents a reduction of 34 million tokens. The consistent decline shows waning sell pressure as holders move assets into staking or long-term storage.

When exchange reserves contract, it typically means fewer tokens are available for immediate selling. These supply contractions have historically preceded extended price increases when demand returns.

The FTSE Russell partnership adds institutional credibility to Chainlink’s ecosystem. The deal creates a tangible use case connecting real-world assets to decentralized networks.

FTSE Russell joins other major financial institutions exploring blockchain technology. Goldman Sachs and BNY have started offering tokenized money market funds. JPMorgan has expanded tokenization efforts through its Kinexys blockchain.

Citigroup stated in April that growing institutional interest in blockchain stems partly from clearer regulations. The bank specifically mentioned regulatory clarity around stablecoins enabling greater integration into existing financial systems.

The Russell indexes serve as benchmarks for US small-cap and mid-cap stocks. Publishing this data onchain through Chainlink’s oracle network expands public access to reliable market information.

FTSE Russell previously partnered with Grayscale in 2023 to launch five indexes categorizing the cryptocurrency market by sectors. These include smart contract platforms, utilities and consumer products.

The DataLink service provides institutional-grade publishing powered by Chainlink’s oracle network. This allows index data to be accessed across multiple blockchain networks simultaneously.

The post Chainlink (LINK) Price: FTSE Russell Partnership Announced as Exchange Reserves Drop appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01285+1.10%
Union
U$0.006212+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004718-6.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1755-1.37%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015171+6.48%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,850.92
$105,850.92$105,850.92

+0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,548.35
$3,548.35$3,548.35

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5408
$2.5408$2.5408

+0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.96
$166.96$166.96

+0.40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17952
$0.17952$0.17952

+0.16%