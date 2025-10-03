ExchangeDEX+
Chainlink (LINK) Price Pulls Back Despite Surge in Reserve, What Is Happening?

By: Coinspeaker
2025/10/03 18:21
Chainlink
LINK$15.08-6.50%

Leading blockchain oracle network Chainlink LINK $22.36 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $15.16 B Vol. 24h: $922.44 M has seen its on-chain reserve surge past 417,000 LINK tokens. This milestone strengthens its long-term growth and sustainability strategy. However, the performance of the token’s price is not commensurate with the positive sentiment in its ecosystem.

LINK Price Fails to Complement Reserve Boost

According to CoinMarketCap data, LINK price is currently pegged at $22.35 with a 1.43% decline over the last 24 hours. Also, the coin is 3.79% down over the last 30 days. However, the coin has registered a 10.17% increase within the past 7 days. This mild drawdown is proof that investors are taking profit after the momentary gains.

Interestingly, the current price action coincides with news of a significant surge in Chainlink’s reserve. Per data from the newly launched Reserve program, it has recorded a total of more than 417,000 LINK in its holdings. In this week alone, it added 46,441 LINK to the reserve.

It is worth noting that the reserve initiative is designed to accumulate the native token specifically from offchain enterprises’ revenue and on-chain service usage. In the long run, it will be crucial to boost the growth and financial sustainability of the network.

Payment Abstraction is a core contributor to this reserve. This mechanism allows Chainlink to automatically convert the service fees on different assets to LINK. As it stands, large organizations that have integrated Chainlink services now contribute to the reserve without any disruption to their existing billing infrastructure.

This growth in its reserve is a reflection of the increasing institutional adoption. Analysts and market observers believe that the current price outlook may be a result of intense profit-taking in the market. Meanwhile, Chainlink’s infrastructure has seen increased integration within traditional financial systems in recent times.

In September, Chainlink welcomed DualMint into its BUILD program. This was in a bid to connect street-level businesses with Decentralized Finance (DeFi) through tokenized real-world assets (RWA).

The post Chainlink (LINK) Price Pulls Back Despite Surge in Reserve, What Is Happening? appeared first on Coinspeaker.

