Chainlink (LINK) Price Surges as Grayscale Files LINK ETF with SEC

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/09 05:30
Chainlink
LINK$23.07+2.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02755+1.62%
chainlink
  • Chainlink (LINK) gains momentum as Grayscale files a LINK ETF with the SEC, attracting institutional interest.
  • Technical analysts watch for a breakout above $24, following positive wave formations since the weekend low.
  • RSI and MACD indicate neutral to slightly bearish momentum, suggesting cautious optimism among investors.

Chainlink is gaining renewed attention as it shows signs of upward momentum in the crypto market. Recent developments around a potential ETF and positive technical signals are attracting investor interest. Analysts are closely watching for further gains.

At the time of writing, LINK is trading at $23.11, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.52 billion and a market cap of $15.67 billion. Over the past 24 hours, LINK’s price has increased by 3.25%, indicating renewed investor interest.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Grayscale Moves Forward with Chainlink ETF

Crypto analyst CCN reports a major development: Grayscale has filed a Chainlink ($LINK) ETF application with the SEC. If approved, the ETF would be listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker $GLNK, providing investors a regulated way to gain exposure to altcoins. The filing highlights growing institutional interest in LINK.

Source: X

Chainlink Eyes Breakout Above $24

Technical analysts are also monitoring LINK’s price action. According to More Crypto Online analysis, LINK has completed three positive waves since the weekend low. A full five-wave positive action and a breakout above the $24 green signal line could indicate that a positive trend is underway.

Source: X

Investors are observing both the technical signals and the news about the ETF closely. As long as momentum is maintained, LINK could reach higher levels in the days to come, solidifying its position as a significant altcoin in the markets.

Also Read | Chainlink Institutional Use Case Rises, Price Targets $26

Chainlink Holds Steady with Signs of Neutral Momentum

The Chainlink Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.30, just above the 50 neutral point. It means buying and selling pressures are close to evenly matched, and neither side is fully in control yet. The RSI is below its signal point at 53.54, showing a slight cooling trend.

Source: TradingView

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) tells an indecisive story, as the MACD line stands at 0.38632, below the signal line at 0.88012. The histogram also shows a negative figure of -0.49380, confirming recent bearish pressure.

Also Read | Chainlink (LINK) at a Critical Point: $300 Rally Ahead or Rejection at All-Time High?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.01328+10.48%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001981+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Share
Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,373.06+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10182+0.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026