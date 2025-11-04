Chainlink partners with Chainalysis to launch onchain compliance monitoring

Key Takeaways
- Chainlink and Chainalysis have partnered to bring automated, cross-chain compliance capabilities to the blockchain industry.
- The partnership involves integrating Chainalysis’s KYT risk intelligence tool with Chainlink’s Automated Compliance Engine (ACE).
Chainlink, a blockchain infrastructure provider, today announced a partnership with Chainalysis, an onchain intelligence platform, to integrate compliance capabilities through Chainlink’s Automated Compliance Engine (ACE).
The collaboration will connect Chainalysis’s KYT risk intelligence tool with ACE to enable automated compliance monitoring across multiple blockchains. The integration allows institutions to enforce compliance policies in real-time while maintaining cross-chain operability.
Chainlink has launched an ecosystem of compliance partners to standardize onchain compliance workflows using ACE. The modular framework supports integration with standards like ERC-3643 for compliant token operations on Ethereum.
Institutions including Fidelity International are adopting Chainlink ACE to manage identity verification and transaction eligibility in hybrid blockchain environments that combine private and public networks.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-chainalysis-crosschain-compliance/