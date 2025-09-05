Chainlink, Pi Network, Or Rollblock? Analysts Expect One Of These Altcoins To Surge Over 10x In Growth This Month

Chainlink, Pi Network, and Rollblock are drawing significant attention from investors, with one being tipped to deliver explosive 10x growth this month. While LINK and Pi continue to show steady performance, the spotlight is shifting to Rollblock as the one best positioned to deliver outsized returns.

The project has already raised $11.5 million in presale funding and rewarded early investors with returns of over 500%. With momentum building fast, Rollblock is emerging as the strongest contender to deliver over 10x this September.

Analysts Expect Rollblock To Surge Over 10x In Growth in September

Analysts are turning their focus to Rollblock (RBLK), predicting the token could deliver over 10x returns in September as momentum builds around its presale success and live gaming platform. Unlike many speculative projects, Rollblock is already operational and proving its value.

With a library of more than 12,000 games, including poker, blackjack, roulette, and live sports leagues, it is positioning itself as a serious player at the intersection of crypto and online entertainment.

What sets Rollblock apart is its transparent and secure payment system. Every wager and payout runs on Ethereum, ensuring fairness and accountability. This foundation is reinforced by an Anjouan Gaming license and a SolidProof audit, both of which strengthen the project’s reputation among cautious investors.

Since going live, Rollblock has already processed more than $15 million in wagers and onboarded 55,000+ players, highlighting genuine demand. The project’s unique model directly rewards token holders—30% of platform revenue goes to weekly buybacks, with 60% of tokens permanently burned and the remaining 40% distributed to stakers, offering yields of up to 30% APY.

Here are the unique features fueling Rollblock’s 10x hype:

Over 12,000 games, including poker, blackjack, roulette, and live sports leagues

Ethereum-based wagers and payouts ensure fairness, transparency, and security

Anjouan Gaming license and SolidProof audit for compliance and credibility

Over $15 million in wagers processed since launch

With over $11.5 million raised in presale and the token priced at just $0.068, Rollblock is seen by analysts as one of September’s top breakout contenders, with 10x returns firmly on the horizon.

Chainlink Maintains Strong Momentum With $30 Target in Sight

Chainlink (LINK) is currently priced at $23.38, reflecting a modest daily decline of 0.72%. Despite the dip, LINK has shown strong performance in both the short and long term.

The altcoin has recorded a remarkable 42.74% ROI over the last month and has increased by 126.11% in the past year, which underscores its status as one of the best-performing assets in the market.

Recently, Chainlink reached a peak of $27.87 and has remained stable at that level, demonstrating healthy profit-taking and a stable market, rather than a weak one.

As demand for decentralized oracle solutions grows and institutions increasingly adopt these solutions, Chainlink is well-positioned to resume its upward trend, with the possibility of testing $28 again and targeting $ 30 in the short term.

Pi Network Shows Volatility but Holds Potential for Recovery

Pi Network (PI) is trading at $0.3448, and its price has decreased by 0.61% on the daily chart. PI has been quite volatile over the past few sessions, ranging from a low of $0.3220 to a high of $0.5215.

The PI price movement signals not only the speculative appeal of the meme coin but also the increasing popularity of the ecosystem surrounding Pi Network. Unlike most projects, Pi Network has a mobile-first mining model and has trained millions of users worldwide without requiring expensive hardware.

As Pi Network continues to institutionalize, the price is expected to stabilize at a point above $0.40, with a step towards $0.50 achievable in the long term.

RBLK vs LINK vs PI: Which Altcoin Offers the Best Upside?

Rollblock (RBLK), Chainlink (LINK), and Pi Network (PI) are three altcoins garnering attention this September for very different reasons. Rollblock’s presale has seen unprecedented traction, LINK continues to establish itself as a frontrunner in decentralized oracles, and Pi Network, despite being speculative, is amassing a massive following with its mobile-first mining model.

Below is a comparison table showing the unique offerings of the trio:

Feature Rollblock (RBLK) Chainlink (LINK) Pi Network (PI) Price $0.068 $23.38 $0.3448 Current Stage Presale (live platform) Established, top DeFi oracle Limited exchange listings Adoption 55,000+ players onboarded Strong integration across DeFi Millions of app users Catalyst 12,000+ games + sportsbook with real wagers Rising demand for Oracle solutions Exchange listings and ecosystem growth Performance 500% presale gains, $11.5M raised 42.74% monthly ROI, 126% yearly Price swings $0.32–$0.52, volatile Near-Term Upside High (analysts expect 10x in Sept.) Moderate (targeting $28–$30) Modest (rebound to $0.50 possible)

Chainlink remains a proven asset with steady growth potential, and Pi Network shows promise through its community-driven ecosystem. However, Rollblock (RBLK) stands out as the most compelling opportunity in September.

With over $11.5 million raised in presale, 55,000 players already engaged, and a deflationary model rewarding holders, RBLK combines adoption, utility, and scarcity. Analysts widely expect it to surge over 10x this month, making Rollblock the clear frontrunner compared to LINK and PI.

