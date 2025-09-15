Chainlink Prepares for Potential Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 10:40
Analysts see Chainlink nearing a key breakout level, with patterns suggesting a potential rally toward higher price targets.

Chainlink is trading near a critical resistance zone, and analysts suggest that Chainlink may be preparing for a larger upward move. LINK recently climbed above $25, and market analysts are pointing to patterns that resemble past rallies. Analysts are watching if buying pressure can push it through the $25.5 to $26.5 range, which has capped progress in recent weeks.

Chainlink Key Resistance Levels in Focus

Ali Charts noted that Chainlink looks ready for a parabolic move, echoing similar patterns from earlier in the year. The token has been pressing against the 25.5 to 26.5 zone, which market expert CW described as a sell wall. A successful breakout here could establish a new support base and shift focus toward 30 dollars and above.

Source: Ali Charts/X

The short-term structure shows steady higher lows, with demand zones around $23.7 and $22.1 acting as strong support. Failing to sustain above $25 could bring these levels back into play. Trading volume above $1.2 billion also reflects strong market participation during the recent climb.

Chainlink Technical Indicators Suggest Momentum

Lark Davis pointed out that Chainlink is lining up the same setup seen in a previous rally. He noted a bull pennant formation, followed by a breakout and a possible MACD golden cross. The last time this pattern appeared, the token gained more than 50 percent.

Source: Lark Davis/X

Analyst Michael van de Poppe called the token one of the early blue-chip assets showing strong breakout signals. He pointed to its performance against Bitcoin, where accumulation patterns remain visible. Chainlink has also maintained strength above the 20-week moving average, reinforcing positive technical momentum.

Broader Market Context and Adoption

Over the past seven days, Chainlink gained more than 12% and reached a market capitalization of nearly $17 billion. Chainlink remains among the top 15 digital assets, supported by active trading across major exchanges. Its circulating supply of 678 million tokens still leaves room before the one billion cap is reached.

At the same time, adoption continues across decentralized finance and blockchain applications. Polymarket, a crypto-powered prediction platform, has integrated Chainlink to enable faster and tamper-proof market settlements on Polygon. The move supports near-instant data reporting and removes delays in resolving prediction markets.

Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, said that the integration with Polymarket marks a major step for secure and automated settlements. The collaboration will also allow Polymarket to expand into new types of markets, including those based on political and subjective outcomes. As adoption grows, analysts believe these use cases may provide further support for Chainlink’s long-term price strength.

 

