Chainlink Price Analysis: Open Interest Stalls Below $2B Despite Polymarket Partnership

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:32
NEAR
NEAR$2.801+0.90%
RealLink
REAL$0.06442-1.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005373+0.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017626+7.12%
Chainlink
LINK$24.73-1.00%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.95883+5.83%

Key Notes

  • Chainlink price hit $25 on Sept 13, notching 15% weekly gains.
  • Polymarket confirmed live Chainlink oracle integration on Polygon mainnet.
  • Open interest slipped despite a 7% jump in trading volumes.

Chainlink price grazed the $25 mark on Saturday, Sept 13, stretching weekly timeframe gains to 15%. The surge comes as Polymarket officially adopted Chainlink’s feed for the settlement of price-related wagers. Both entities confirmed the operational partnership in a Friday press release, stating the integration is live on the Polygon mainnet.

According to the statement, the upgrade enables the creation of secure, real-time prediction markets across hundreds of crypto trading pairs. It also introduces the potential for Chainlink to settle markets involving subjective questions, reducing reliance on social voting mechanisms and easing resolution risk.


By adopting Chainlink data streams, the integration allows for low-latency, verifiable price reports and automated on-chain settlement. This provides Polymarket with near-instantaneous resolution capabilities, particularly in cases involving deterministic outcomes, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum price predictions.

The LINK price action reflected initial enthusiasm around this news on Friday, before momentum flash overheating signals.

Coinglass’ derivatives data reinforces this narrative as Chainlink open interest held at $1.7 billion, down 0.02% intraday, even as trading volumes climbed 7.3%. This suggests the majority of the intraday speculative activity was from traders trimming down LINK futures positions, as market sentiment approaches euphoric peaks.

LINK Price Forecast: Can Bulls Sustain Momentum Above $25?

From a technical perspective, the daily Chainlink price chart shows a 15.9% rally over six sessions, bouncing from the $22 support level, to intraday peaks around $25 on Saturday.

The 5-day and 8-day SMAs have crossed back above the 13-day, forming a Golden Cross signal at $24. RSI sits at 65, below overbought territory, indicating room for more upside.

Chainlink (LINK) Technical Price Forecast | TradingView, LINKUSDT 24H Chart, Sept 13, 2025

If LINK price  closes decisively above $25, the next key target lies near $28, where the 42% breakout in reactions to data partnership with the US Government halted in August.

On the downside, failure to hold above $24 could invite a retest of the $23.30 support area. A breakdown below that would nullify the active Golden cross upside catalyst, potentially sending LINK towards the next psychological support level at $20.

SUBBD Presale Gains Momentum as Solana’s Corporate Adoption Sparks Market Interest

As Chainlik benefits from recent institution partnerships, early-stage projects  like SUBBD ($SUBBD), with innovative utility features are also gaining traction..

SUBBD blends creator-fan engagement with real-world use cases, allowing fans to interact with creators while tapping into AI-driven content personalization.

SUBBD Presale

Currently priced at $0.05625, the presale has raised $1.13 million of its $1.4 million target, leaving limited discounted tiers available.

Prospective participants can still secure SUBBD tokens directly through the official website before the next price cap is unlocked.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Chainlink (LINK) News, Altcoin News, Cryptocurrency News, News


Ibrahim Ajibade is a seasoned research analyst with a background in supporting various Web3 startups and financial organizations. He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and is currently studying for a Master’s in Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies at the University of Malta.

Ibrahim Ajibade on LinkedIn


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/chainlink-price-analysis-open-interest-stalls-below-2b-despite-polymarket-partnership/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Discover why BullZilla, Ethereum, and Avalanche are the best crypto to buy today, with explosive ROI potential and groundbreaking technology.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653-0.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002889+0.38%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 01:15
Share
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002743+1.10%
Starpower
STAR$0.005939+0.95%
Share
PANews2025/05/23 19:30
Share
Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

Each promises growth, but only one combines real-world revenue, confirmed listings, and daily passive income rewards that are already transforming […] The post Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06438-1.18%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653-0.73%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13659-0.30%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/14 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)