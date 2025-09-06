Chainlink Price Eyes $55 as Reserves Jump With 43,937 LINK

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:55
Chainlink price has been carving a path of resilience, supported by steady inflows and consistent accumulation. Alongside this steady performance, the Chainlink Reserve has continued to expand its holdings, adding subtle strength to the asset’s broader outlook. These factors now raise the question of how far LINK price can extend in the coming months.

Chainlink Price Action: Can the Path Toward $55 Remain Intact?

Chainlink price action has respected an ascending channel, with reliable support forming near $17.63. The chart shows multiple rebounds from this level, proving its strength in holding upward movement. At press time, LINK current market value trades at around $22.34, showing stability even after recent pullbacks within its wider channel.

Resistance is more visible at $30.54, which stands as a key breakout zone for future rallies. LINK has been consolidating between $22 and $24, which often signals buildup before a larger move. 

If price falls through the trendline, a retest of lower levels could follow, though current energy supports upside chances. Therefore, the long-term LINK price outlook rests on LINK’s ability to reclaim and hold higher levels.

Chainlink price has also managed to climb steadily after each dip, creating a structure that supports further expansion. Projections suggest moves toward $39.88, followed by higher targets around $49.22 and $54.99. 

These checkpoints have become central to gauging LINK’s price medium-term trajectory. However, maintaining the channel support is essential since losing it could stall progress. 

If LINK secures daily closes above $30.54, conviction for stronger rallies may accelerate quickly. This setup highlights how LINK price has evolved into a structured climb that points toward the $55 region.

LINK/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

Chainlink Reserve Expansion Strengthens the Case for LINK’s Growth

Chainlink Reserve has once again expanded its holdings, reinforcing confidence in the network’s long-term sustainability. A fresh addition of 43,937 LINK has pushed the total to 237,014.07 LINK, effectively reducing circulating supply. 

The reason why this Reserve could be the tailwind for LINK’s growth is tied to how accumulation directly connects to both off-chain enterprise revenue and on-chain usage. By converting revenue streams into LINK, the Reserve creates organic demand that strengthens spot market support. 

This steady absorption generates scarcity while increasing investor trust in the network’s design. With each addition, the Reserve secures a stronger base for the Chainlink price, aligning growth with long-term sustainability.

Ultimately, Chainlink price  now stands at a stage where technical structures and steady accumulation complement each other. The Reserve has quietly added depth to the network’s long-term case. With price action pointing toward $39.88, $49.22, and ultimately $55, the targets remain in focus for the coming phases. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Maintaining support keeps upward structure intact, allowing LINK to build toward higher projected levels.

A sustained close above that level could confirm strength and unlock higher price targets.

It ties real usage to token demand, creating scarcity and strengthening long-term sustainability.

