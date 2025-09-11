Chainlink price eyes 85% surge as whale buying accelerates

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/11 22:56
Chainlink
LINK$23.7+0.59%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02763+2.18%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00602-61.65%

Chainlink price rose for five consecutive days, reaching its highest level in almost two weeks, and this trajectory could continue as whales extend their buying spree and assets in the recently launched LINK Reserves jump.

Summary
  • Chainlink price could jump by 85% in the coming weeks as whale buying continues.
  • The company’s ecosystem is growing, including a recent partnership with UBS, the biggest wealth manager globally.
  • The recently launched Strategic LINK Reserves have hit $5.3 million.

Chainlink price to benefit from the ongoing whale accumulation 

Nansen data shows that whale investors have continued to accumulate Chainlink (LINK) as its fundamentals improve. These whales have boosted their holdings by 22% in the last 30 days to 5 million LINK tokens, a sign that they expect its price to continue rising.

Coincidentally, this whale buying has happened as investors move their tokens from exchanges to self-custody. Data shows that the amount of LINK tokens on exchanges has trended lower in the past few weeks, moving from a high of 275 million in August to 270 million today, Sept. 11.

LINK reserves

Chainlink’s fundamentals have improved substantially in the past few months. For example, the network is now being used by the U.S. government to disseminate macroeconomic data.

Chainlink has also continued to ink partnership deals with some of the biggest companies globally. The most recent partnership was with UBS, the world’s largest wealth manager. The partnership will automate tokenized fund operations in Hong Kong.

Further, the recently launched Strategic LINK Reserves continues to do well, with its assets growing to over $5.3 million a month after its launch.

Meanwhile, there are high odds that the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve the LINK ETF proposals from companies such as Bitwise and Grayscale. An approval will likely lead to more inflows by American investors.

LINK price technical analysis 

Chainlink price

The daily timeframe chart shows that Chainlink price bottomed at $10 in April and then, like other cryptocurrencies, bounced back to the current $24.

LINK remains above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average and is in the process of forming a cup-and-handle pattern, with the recent pullback being the handle section.

Measuring the distance between the cup’s upper side and its lower side shows that it is approximately 62%. Extrapolating the same distance from the cup’s upper side points to an eventual rebound to $43, which is about 86% above the current level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
Bitcoin
BTC$114,577.84+0.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+12.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:36
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.69+0.55%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Share
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012605+5.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-2.55%
XRP
XRP$3.0104+0.23%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator