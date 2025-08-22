Chainlink Price Prediction – Analyst Projects $73 Rally Amid ISO 27001 & SOC 2 Certification

By: CoinGape
2025/08/22 14:37
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021275-1.36%

Chainlink price has been on an upward trend and is currently back to a critical point in its long-term chart. The token has been performing well despite the mixed conditions in the wider crypto market. As a result, this strength has seen it test a key resistance trendline. This test has been a key area where a breakthrough can open up the door to higher valuations. The question is whether LINK will be able to break through this barrier and continue its rally or another rejection is approaching.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chainlink Price Nears Breakout Point After Years of Resistance

Chainlink price is once again trying to break the descending resistance line that has limited growth since 2021. According to an analyst on X Platform, a break above this level would be a significant change in the long-term price structure of LINK. 

The analyst has pointed out that the next target is at $73 which would be a new all-time high. The previous consolidation between $8 and $10 established the basis of the current rally and will be a key area of support. A successful breakout at this point could strengthen confidence in the token’s ability to push higher.

The chart also indicates a trend of higher lows forming below the resistance line. This is commonly observed when there is a gradual accumulation of demand before a breakout. 

LINK/USDT 3-Day Chart (Source: X/CRYPTOWZRD)

Buyers are getting into positions earlier in each dip, creating consistent pressure against the ceiling. Pullbacks are still possible along the way, but the larger structure is biased to the upside. 

A breakout above this long-term resistance would be a strong indication of newfound strength. This could eventually define a more optimistic outlook for Chainlink price prediction 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chainlink Bolsters Adoption With ISO 27001, SOC 2, and Expanding Reserves

Chainlink has also achieved significant developments outside of price action. It is now the first oracle platform to be ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified. This means that its services are proven to be secure and reliable as per the international standards.

The recognition is important to institutions and governments that are considering tokenization, as it provides them with a trusted framework to adopt. By meeting these standards, Chainlink has become a trusted partner in large-scale financial and enterprise integrations.

Besides, Chainlink gave an update on its recently launched reserve. The reserve has since increased to 150,770 LINK following the most recent addition of 41,105 LINK. The Reserve is intended to facilitate long-term growth and sustainability to the ecosystem. It serves as a protection as adoption grows. It also strengthens the project’s emphasis on stability rather than immediate profitability. 

Together, the compliance milestone and the reserve highlight Chainlink’s strategy of combining trust, sustainability, and adoption. Overall, these factors strengthen the long-term outlook for Chainlink price.

To conclude, Chainlink price is approaching a decisive moment where its price action and ecosystem strength align. The chart structure, with consistent higher lows pressing against resistance, strongly supports the case for an imminent breakout. Combined with the confidence gained from ISO 27001 compliance and the steady growth of its Reserve, LINK has the backing it needs to extend higher.

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst. According to a June 24 press release shared with…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013798-0.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00694-0.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 00:49
Share
BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH worth $27.66 billion, equal to 5.31% of the asset’s circulating supply. US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) funds drew $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, snapping a four-day outflow streak, according to data from crypto ETF tracker SoSoValue.The rebound follows a period of sustained outflows, with funds shedding over $924 million between Aug. 15 and Wednesday. The largest withdrawal came on Tuesday, when spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $429 million exit, the second-largest daily net outflow seen this month, following the $465 million that left the market on Aug. 4. Asset manager BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led Thursday with $233.5 million in inflows, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) followed with $28.5 million. Other ETFs averaged around $6 million in net inflows for the day. Read more
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004857-0.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10117-0.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-5.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:14
Share
Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

With Layer Brett LBRETT priced at just $0.0047 in its crypto presale, and staking rewards reportedly reaching over 25,000% APY […] The post Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01334-1.18%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5529-1.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.16835+6.67%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 16:59
Share

Trending News

More

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Jerome Powell Will CRASH Crypto Market in The Next 24 Hrs? (What to do!)