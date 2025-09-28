Chainlink Price Rallied Too Fast, Claims Experts, Whilst Early Investors Of Remittix Could See 100x Gains

Crypto News

Chainlink’s sharp rally has prompted experts to caution that LINK may have rallied too fast, raising fears of a pullback or exhaustion.

While that debate unfolds, early investors of Remittix could see 100x gains if its momentum holds, especially since it is distinguishing itself with listing execution, utility goals and community buzz. As Chainlink faces scrutiny for pace, Remittix is positioning itself as the high upside altcoin story many are watching.

Chainlink Rally Under the Microscope

Analysts now say that LINK’s recent ascent may have moved too quickly, leaving the price vulnerable to correction and consolidation. Some chart technicians highlight a triangle consolidation forming over the years, suggesting the price may revisit $16 before any breakout attempt toward $100.

Meanwhile, LINK has seen attention from whales accumulating nearly 2 million LINK tokens in recent days, which analysts interpret as a signal of conviction. If zone support fails, LINK could retract before making any sustainable push higher.

Why 100x Is on the Radar For Remittix

While Chainlink fights to justify its rapid gains, Remittix stands as a contrast: an altcoin building toward listing momentum, utility, and community traction. LINK’s narrative is built on oracle dominance and partnerships; Remittix’s narrative is rooted in payments and infrastructure. That divergence is central to why some say Remittix could outperform in this cycle.

Remittix has attained CertiK verification, with the team now ranked number one on CertiK’s Skynet for pre-launch tokens, a rare feat in early-stage crypto. Its wallet is in beta, undergoing real user testing for crypto to bank and multi-chain operations.

The token supports a 15 % USDT referral program claimable every 24 hours and Remittix runs a $250,000 giveaway to drive traction. The project has passed two CEX listing thresholds (over $20 million and $22 million) and is preparing for a third major listing. Remittix has sold over 672 million tokens, the token price is $0.1130 and the project has raised over $26.7 million.

Here are five features that feed the 100x conversation:

Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens

Ideal for freelancers, remitters and global earners

Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

Even after those strengths, momentum is backing the story: Remittix’s rapid funding, listing plans, and active beta engagement show it is pushing forward while LINK stares down volatility. If Remittix continues executing, 100x gains may move from speculation to possibility.

Pace vs Proof: Which Side Wins?

Chainlink was lauded for its rally, but too much speed invites retracement. Remittix, by contrast, is building steadily across security, utility and listing fronts. For those watching for the next altcoin with real upside, Remittix’s foundation and momentum may very well position it as that project, especially in a cycle where proof outpaces hype.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

