Chainlink Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets Sights On $5 In October From Just $0.1130

Chainlink has drawn attention after a swift rally that some experts say overshot sustainable levels. Analysts argue the pace of LINK’s surge may have pulled forward gains prematurely.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is aiming high, targeting $5 in October from its current $0.11 valuation, a bold goal that positions it as a contender for the “best crypto to buy” narrative. ]

LINK’s Rapid Ascent Under Scrutiny

Some analysts warn that Chainlink’s price appreciation has been too aggressive. Since LINK touched the $25 to $26 mark, it pulled back and is now tightening up around $22. That tells us that the market may be taking a breather and reassessing whether or not that upward move was sustainable.

Technical charts show consolidation, with signals that momentum could stall unless fresh catalysts enter. Given how fast LINK moved, a sharp retracement remains possible if bulls lose control.

Remittix Aiming for $5 While LINK Races

LINK’s rally signals appetite for growth tokens, but Remittix is carving its own lane with a $5 target this October. While Chainlink depends on oracle infrastructure and integration narratives, Remittix is building a payments engine intended to operate across real financial rails. That gives Remittix a more direct path to real user adoption rather than relying purely on protocol usage.

Remittix has sold over 673 million tokens, is priced at $0.1130 and has raised over $26.9 million. Its team is now verified by CertiK, with Remittix ranked #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens, underlining a high standard of security and transparency.

The wallet beta is active with community testers giving feedback. The 15% USDT referral program allows instant daily claims via the dashboard. It also has a $250,000 giveaway, which increases adoption. Having unlocked funding milestones above $20 million and $22 million, Remittix has already secured two centralized exchange listings and is pushing for a third.

With that groundwork in place, consider these standout advantages of Remittix:

Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens

Ideal for freelancers, remitters and global earners

Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

What Investors Should Watch

If LINK’s price was pushing too fast, investors may rotate into assets with stronger utility and clearer paths. Remittix’s design, metrics and ambition put it in that crosshairs.

Watching how LINK reacts around $20 support and how Remittix’s listing progress or user adoption evolves will be key. With CEX listings secured and a bold $5 October target, Remittix looks positioned as the smarter play for investors.

