Chainlink Reaches an All-time High in Total Value Secured (TVS), Securing $100B in DeFi

Key Takeaways:

Chainlink is now worth over 100 billion Total Value Secured (TVS), a two-fold increase on its 38B position in a year.

Aave v3 has more than 70% of the Chainlink TVS and is the largest securitor with an amount of over 70.9 billion.

LINK token reaches the highest point of $24.95 as the DeFi continues to grow and as major institutional investors become involved.

Chainlink, the largest decentralized oracle network, has reached an important milestone in its quest to reimagine trust in Web3: $100 billion in Total Value Secured (TVS). This number signifies the worth of digital assets secured by the infrastructure of Chainlink in DeFi, and it is a milestone to the protocol, and to the blockchain ecosystem overall.

Chainlink Reaches $100B in TVS

Chainlink – the leading oracle network, hit the $100 billion milestone on September 12th, setting a new record for Total Value Secured (TVS). The twice-folding of TVS of Chainlink in 12 months, from approximately $38 billion in 2024 to $100 billion in 2025, is indicative of the importance of the Chainlink in securing DeFi protocols. Simply put, TVS is used to determine the total on-chain assets that use Chainlink as a source to obtain accurate, secure and real-time data feeds.

Chainlink infrastructure serves as the basis of logic in thousands of smart contracts, whether that is through lending protocols and prediction markets or tokenized assets and synthetic products. And with crypto markets recovering and institutions adoption on the rise, the dependency on decentralized oracle networks is more than at any time before.

Chainlink is now insuring more money than ever before both in crypto-native applications, as well as in interfaces with conventional financial institutions.

LINK Token Soars on Adoption Uptake

The native token of Chainlink is LINK which has demonstrated a positive trend since the announcement of the TVS.

Current price: $24.95

24h high/low: $23.73 / $24.95

Market cap: $16.82 billion

24h volume: Over $1.15 billion

Although the price of LINK is not always positively correlated with TVS, the success of such a milestone often leads to the rise of investor confidence and a request to buy the token. The reason is that oracle services are paid using LINK, and node operators have to stake it in order to secure the network, i.e., the more it is in use, the more it is likely to be in demand.

Strategic Partnerships The Position of Chainlink in International Finance

The recent rise of Chainlink is not fueled by DeFi alone. The protocol has taken some major steps to integrate into the real world, a further testament to its use as the infrastructure of choice when it comes to decentralized data feeds. Partnerships that are noteworthy are:

Chainlink Data Streams (IC): Forex and precious metals Integration into Data Streams.

U.S. Department of Commerce: Working together to onboard macroeconomic data.

Polymarket: Prediction market by using Chainlink to predict markets more accurately.

These collaborations will represent a shift in the mission of Chainlink – as not a DeFi-centric oracle, but the data layer of the tokenized economy.

When established institutions use Chainlink oracles to digitize traditional markets, it is the most harmonious DeFi and TradFi have ever been.

Chainlink Peers at the Trillions

Chainlink is not afraid of its vision. In its most recent communication, the team said: “$100B today. Trillions next.” Such a daring vision is based on a number of emerging trends:

Cross-chain growth: Chainlink has a CCIP ( Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol ), a protocol through which smart contracts can interact with blockchains – the key input to the future of multi-chain applications.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization: Chainlink will have the opportunity to put into the market trillions of tokenized real estate, bonds and commodities as institutions migrate to blockchain rails.

Enterprise adoption: Governments, banks, and major corporations are increasingly considering the Chainlink infrastructure as a way of modernizing data transparency, as well as automating financial systems.

Although oracle projects such as Band Protocol or Pyth Network could become major competitors, Chainlink has a strong first-mover advantage, a well-developed infrastructure, and institutional validity, which can provide it with a considerable advantage.

