Chainlink Sees Surge in Whale Addresses as WLFI Cross-Chain Demand Grows

Just a week into September, LINK has witnessed its all-time high for whale addresses, with the number of wallets now topping 600.

The rise in wallets is closely linked to WLFI’s increasing reliance on Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol.

On-chain analytics firm Alphractal posted on X that the number of large Chainlink holders keeps climbing. Wallets with between 100,000 and 1 million LINK, plus those holding over 1 million, have now surpassed 600 in total, a fresh all-time high this month. Backing that trend, Santiment reported that whales scooped up an additional 1.25 million LINK in just the first two days of September.

Alphractal points to Chainlink’s Realized Price, the average cost basis of all circulating tokens, currently sitting around $15.10. That level could act as a strong support zone in case of a pullback, making it a key area for accumulation.

“With many addresses still sitting in profit, the data suggests whales and sharks remain confident in Chainlink’s long-term outlook, a potential backbone for the next bull market,” they said.

On the market side, LINK is trading at $22.67, about 57% below its all-time high of $52. The token has dipped 2.37% in the last 24 hours and 4.78% over the past week, but daily trading volume is up 12% to $918 million. With a $15 billion market cap, Chainlink holds strong as the 11th-largest cryptocurrency.

Chainlink’s Partnerships

Last week, Crypto News Flash highlighted that World Liberty Finance has teamed up with Chainlink to supercharge its native token, WLFI. Thanks to Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), WLFI can now move seamlessly across multiple blockchains like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and the BNB chain.

Chainlink reported that CCIP handled over $130 million in cross-chain transfers in just one day, with World Liberty Finance accounting for more than $106 million of that activity. With this real utility, holders can now tap into apps, liquidity pools, and governance tools on different networks.

Multiple altcoins have seen increased interest from institutions with ETF filings. For the first time ever, an ETF tied to Chainlink has been filed in the U.S. Bitwise Investment Advisers submitted a preliminary S-1 prospectus for a Chainlink spot exchange-traded fund. The ETF would be cash-settled, with Coinbase Custody serving as the token custodian, giving investors a new way to buy and sell shares directly linked to LINK.

In other news coming out of the U.S. for Chainlink. On August 28, the Oracle services provider announced a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce. The plan? To bring official U.S. macroeconomic data on-chain using Chainlink Data Feeds, with information sourced directly from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This will ensure the secure and reliable delivery of key economic indicators straight onto the blockchain.

Chainlink has also become the first oracle platform to earn both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certification. This achievement is particularly meaningful as Deloitte & Touche LLP independently verified the integrity of its Data Feeds, which cover Price Feeds, Proof of Reserve, and NAV, as well as its CCIP under demanding AICPA standards.

Chainlink has teamed up with Japan’s financial giant SBI Group. The partnership is set to push forward real-world asset tokenization, stablecoin reserve verification on-chain, and compliant cross-border payment solutions, all designed for Asia’s growing financial ecosystem.

]]>