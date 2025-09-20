Chainlink Signs RWA Deal with DualMint While Analysts Target $100 LINK Price

Chainlink LINK $23.49 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $15.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.16 B has welcomed DualMint, a platform designed to connect street-level businesses with decentralized finance (DeFi), into its BUILD program. The collaboration highlights Chainlink’s growing focus on tokenizing real-world assets (RWA) by providing essential infrastructure to projects that bring tangible, off-chain value on-chain.

The partnership announcement comes amid significant positive momentum for Chainlink’s native token. LINK has recorded its best quarterly performance in nearly four years, gaining 82.5% since July 1. According to one analyst on CoinMarketCap, the token is forming a massive 45-month “cup-and-handle” pattern, a technical formation that could project a long-term price target between $100 and $125. Currently trading around $24.50, the token is approaching a critical resistance level at $25.30.

DualMint is building what it calls the “Boring Index Vault” to finance everyday businesses like laundromats, vending machines, and vertical farms. By connecting these enterprises to blockchain liquidity, the project aims to unlock capital for operators while allowing participants to earn predictable rewards denominated in USDC. This initiative is a practical example of the RWA narrative that analysts believe is strengthening Chainlink’s fundamental value.

Mutually Beneficial Integration

As part of the BUILD program, DualMint will integrate several key Chainlink services to bolster its platform’s security and reliability. The project will use Chainlink Data Feeds to help create secure markets around its asset yields and Chainlink Proof of Reserve to ensure its liquidity buffers and repayments are fully collateralized. This deep integration provides the assurances needed to manage real-world financial operations on a blockchain.

In return for access to this secure infrastructure and technical support, DualMint has committed to making a percentage of its native token supply available to Chainlink service providers, including stakers. This model creates a symbiotic relationship where both ecosystems are incentivized to support each other’s growth. Bill Lee, the co-founder of DualMint, stated that joining BUILD allows the project to build with “greater security assurances.”

The partnership underscores the importance of robust infrastructure in the growing RWA sector. Projects handling real-world value depend on proven technology, which is why many turn to Chainlink’s security standards.

This deal is the latest in a series of developments for the network, following a strategic AI partnership that also drew positive market attention. These consistent ecosystem wins continue to build a strong foundation for Chainlink’s long-term vision.

The post Chainlink Signs RWA Deal with DualMint While Analysts Target $100 LINK Price appeared first on Coinspeaker.