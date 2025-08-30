Chainlink to bring U.S. economic data on-chain in historic deal!

Key takeaways

Chainlink’s partnership with the U.S. Department o f Commerce brings official economic data like GDP and inflation on-chain for the first time. Despite this, LINK’s price shows signs of cooling.

Chainlink [LINK] has struck a landmark deal with the U.S. Department of Commerce to bring official economic data on-chain!

This will include GDP and inflation figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis as well.

The integration is set to roll out across 10 blockchain networks, and could reshape how financial markets interact with real-world metrics.

U.S. economic data goes on-chain for the first time

For the first time, official U.S. economic indicators will be streamed directly onto public blockchains.

Through Chainlink’s historic partnership with the Department of Commerce, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (including GDP growth, inflation via the PCE Price Index, and real final sales) will be available across 10 blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum [ETH], Avalanche [AVAX], and Base [BASE].

The feeds will deliver both raw figures and annualized growth rates, updated monthly or quarterly.

The integration could reshape how developers, analysts, and financial protocols access and use core government data. This would open the door to more transparent and programmable economic applications.

Buzz meets mixed derivative signals

This tie-up comes just days after Bitwise filed to launch the first-ever Chainlink ETF in the U.S., a move that could open the token to traditional investors.

Meanwhile, derivatives data showed a cooling in sentiment.

At press time, Open Interest slipped to around $674 million, pointing to lighter trading activity. Funding Rates, while still positive at roughly 0.0073, showed a more cautious stance among traders compared to earlier in the week.

The market is steady but waiting for stronger catalysts before the next move.

Price pulls back despite catalysts

Atthe time of writing, Chainlink was trading at $23.48, down 6.7% on the day.

The token had lost some momentum after its recent rally, with the RSI sitting near 52; indicating neutral market conditions.

OBV showed steady inflows earlier in the month but flattened out as selling pressure caught up.

While LINK remained well above its early-August levels, the short-term outlook points to consolidation rather than an immediate breakout.