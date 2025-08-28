Chance The Rapper Loses Out On His First No. 1 To Another Rap Superstar

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:07
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015023-0.39%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5654+1.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10098-0.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018269+3.74%

Chance the Rapper’s Star Line opens at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart, his third project to peak in the runner-up spot, following The Big Day and Acid Rap. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 19: Chance the Rapper looks on during the ’50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop’ keynote at SXSW Sydney on October 19, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney)

Getty Images for SXSW Sydney

Chance the Rapper made fans wait more than half a decade in between his two most recent albums. Between his only two albums, actually, as all of the other musical projects he’s released during his career have been marketed as mixtapes.

The just-dropped Star Line debuts in lofty positions on a number of Billboard tallies this week, and it almost helps the Grammy-winning powerhouse score his first No. 1 on a list many might assume he’s already conquered – but sadly, he will have to try again next time.

Chance the Rapper’s New Album Debuts at No. 2

Star Line, Chance’s sophomore album, opens at No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart. This frame, Chance is beaten by Gunna, who keeps One of Wun atop the list of the most consumed rap projects in the country after debuting in that spot several days ago.

Acid Rap, The Big Day, and Now Star Line

Frustratingly, Chance misses hitting No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums list by just a single spot for the third time in his career. He has seen Acid Rap, The Big Day, and now Star Line peak at No. 2 on the rap-only ranking.

Coloring Book Spent the Most Time

Throughout his career, Chance has reached the Top Rap Albums chart with four projects, and all of them have spent at least one turn inside the top 10. In addition to his trio of runners-up, Coloring Book peaked at No. 6. That mixtape might be his lowest-peaking of the bunch, but it has spent 35 weeks on the rundown — more than all of his other charting wins combined.

Star Line Launches Inside the Top 10

Star Line also opens inside the top 10 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Album Sales lists, beginning its time on those tallies at Nos. 5 and 7, respectively. The set misses the highest tier on both the Billboard 200 and Top Streaming Albums rundown, as it kicks off at Nos. 22 and 43, respectively.

Luminate reports that in the first seven days Star Line was available, the album moved 21,400 equivalent units. Of that sum, 6,700 were pure purchases, and plays on platforms like Spotify made up the rest.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/27/chance-the-rapper-loses-out-on-his-first-no-1-to-another-rap-superstar/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Share
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+3.40%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023--%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1774-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0655+6.67%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001331+1.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679-1.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course