‘Change Is Coming’: Michelle Bowman Signals Fed’s Openness to Crypto

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman warned that banks risk irrelevance if they resist blockchain, artificial intelligence, and crypto adoption. She said regulators are now building a digital asset framework to expand banking access and remove outdated supervisory barriers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle Bowman Warns Against “Overly Cautious Approach” to Crypto Innovation

In her official remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Michelle Bowman said regulators should allow innovation to flourish in ways that strengthen financial services.

She stressed that bank regulators are already taking important steps to create a framework for digital assets and the adoption of blockchain within the banking system. She said these steps will expand access to banking services and remove supervisory obstacles that have hindered relationships between banks and innovators. Bowman added that she is encouraged by technology’s ability to solve problems and improve financial efficiency.

Bowman warned that an overly cautious approach could leave banks sidelined as consumers and businesses adopt faster, cheaper, and more efficient alternatives. She said the Federal Reserve is committed to shifting its culture toward openness, emphasizing that outdated frameworks should not block new products and services.

Another part of her message was on the growing importance of tokenization. Michelle Bowman said tokenized assets could transform ownership transfers, reduce costs, and increase access to capital markets. She added that the banks, even the community ones, would benefit from near real-time transactions achieved through tokenization.

Bowman also pointed out the role of stablecoins after the GENIUS Act was passed. She indicated that stablecoins could help expand payment systems available to banks. According to Bowman, regulators must ensure that rules governing stablecoins are clear, fair, and tailored to actual risks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bowman Calls for Balanced AI Oversight and Announces End to “Reputational Risk” Penalties

Michelle Bowman also called for a balanced approach toward AI oversight. Artificial intelligence was also discussed by Michelle Bowman.

She indicated that AI would allow banks to do a better job of detecting fraud, managing risk, and offering improved customer service. However, she further said that AI can bring about new risks, which makes it necessary to have a balanced oversight. This change remove barriers that have limited banks from engaging with digital asset firms.

Bowman cited a recent discussion with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. She noted that the technology’s dual use (both to protect and exploit financial systems) requires regulators to stay engaged.

Furthermore, Bowman announced a major policy shift regarding “reputational risk.” She confirmed that the Fed will no longer allow examiners to penalize banks for serving legal businesses based on subjective concerns. She added that this change will remove barriers that have limited banks from engaging with digital asset firms.

Michelle Bowman called for continuous dialogue between regulators, banks, and technology developers to ensure that innovation strengthens the nation’s financial system.