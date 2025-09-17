Changpeng Zhao: We have contacted about 50 potential DAT teams and will only support a few strong companies

By: PANews
2025/09/17 12:59
B
B$0.53375-3.37%
Binance Coin
BNB$962.06+0.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+0.78%
Stella
ALPHA$0.0239+42.94%

PANews reported on September 17th that B Strategy, the BNB treasury, released a video on the X platform featuring a conversation between its founder, Leon Lu, and Changpeng Zhao. In the video, Zhao explained that BNB is a utility token and the native currency of multiple blockchains. BNB is also one of the few tokens with numerous use cases on CEXs, including trading discounts, yield generation, Launchpad, Launchpool, and Alpha. It is also used for payments in some countries. Regarding the BNB Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), Zhao stated that he has contacted approximately 50 potential DAT teams, but that he cannot support all BNB DAT companies and will only support a small number of strong ones.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+0.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,976.11-0.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2578-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?