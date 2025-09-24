Changpeng Zhao’s Telegram Backlash: Durov’s Reply Stuns Users

TLDR

Changpeng Zhao dismissed claims of using Telegram and denied ownership of any accounts under his name. He said he disliked the platform’s open access and constant spam. Pavel Durov quickly responded and highlighted new features addressing such issues.

Changpeng Zhao Rejects Telegram Accounts

Changpeng Zhao confirmed on X that all Telegram accounts in his name are fake. He stated, “I don’t use Telegram. All those accounts are fake.” He added that unsolicited messages made the app unusable for him.

He explained that spam once caused his phone to lag heavily. Moreover, Zhao disclosed that he raised these concerns directly with Telegram founder Pavel Durov. His remarks clarified that his decision was not against Telegram itself but against unrestricted messaging.

Zhao emphasized the overwhelming spam as the main reason. He noted that open handles encouraged impersonators and fake accounts, making genuine conversations impossible on the platform.

Pavel Durov Introduces Spam Control

Pavel Durov responded late Monday night to Changpeng Zhao’s public remarks. He acknowledged Zhao’s earlier complaints and revealed they influenced Telegram’s new security features. “Your suggestion to let users paywall their inbox was a great idea,” Durov said.

He explained that public figures can now limit or monetize their inbox access. Telegram introduced inbox fees using Stars, its in-app currency. Celebrities and creators can now charge up to 10,000 Stars, equal to $130, for direct messages.

The system also added new safeguards. Users see details like country, shared groups, account age, and verification status before replying. Consequently, the feature protects high-profile accounts from impersonators and unwanted requests.

Debates Around Security and Use

Supporters of Telegram welcomed the feature and noted Durov personally capped the maximum message fee. An enthusiast called 0xdamx wrote, “It keeps spam away, gives you full control, and lets you earn for your attention.” However, critics argued that $130 remained too low for blocking determined spammers.

One user suggested that Changpeng Zhao should set a $13,000 fee for messages. He added that an option restricting messages to only contacts would be better. The suggestion highlighted gaps between public expectations and Telegram’s current design.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations raised concerns about Telegram’s misuse. The UN reported that Russian groups used channels to post videos of Ukrainian civilians being killed.

