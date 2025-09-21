Changpeng Zhao’s YZi Labs deepens stake in stablecoin issuer Ethena

Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’

Jason Bateman and Jude Law are dynamic together in 'Black Rabbit' on Netflix. PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX The new Netflix drama Black Rabbit is set in the high-pressure, high-stakes world of New York City's nightlife scene, where getting past velvet ropes and into exclusive hotspots means you're part of the elite crowd. It's only once you're in that you realize nothing is as it seems, and anything goes. Co-creators, writers, and executive producers Zach Baylin and Kate Susman sat beside Jude Law just hours before the show's premiere on Netflix to discuss their new limited eight-episode series, which debuted on September 18, and also stars Jason Bateman. This was the first time Law and Bateman have worked together. There were Zoom meetings before filming began, but the two met just once in person prior. "We went for dinner about two weeks before we started shooting to make sure we didn't hate each other," Law laughed. "Luckily, we didn't. And that was it. We just hit the ground running. You never know. Actors approach acting very differently, and so there's always a sense at the beginning of sniffing each other out. What was very clear was that he was happy to play and would go anywhere," described Law, detailing the experience and adding, "I also got a sense very quickly that he trusted me as I trusted him. And that meant that we could keep just pushing the boundaries." The married producing partners were inspired to write this story, which is filled with a wide range of colorful characters, from the wild nights they spent out on the town while living in New York. Their experiences with the city's exhilarating nightlife and the interesting mix of people they met served as the impetus for this show. In the story, Jake Friedkin…