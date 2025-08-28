Character.AI Enhances Engagement with New Open-Source Models



Character.AI has announced a major advancement in its platform with the introduction of new open-source models that have significantly increased user engagement. According to Character.AI’s blog, these models have been tuned to enhance dimensions such as coherence, novelty, and emotional intelligence, leading to a notable rise in user interaction and satisfaction.

Technological Advancements

The company has developed a sophisticated technology stack that transforms modern open-source models into highly engaging Character models. This transformation leverages feedback from Character.AI’s large and active community, allowing for rapid evaluation and optimization of new models. The process incorporates advanced techniques such as ensemble inference and post-training methods like SFT, DPO, RL, and QAT to enhance the quality of outputs, making them more coherent and aligned with user preferences.

Impactful Testing Results

Character.AI conducted extensive testing of these new models with its community, yielding impressive results. The tests revealed a 22% increase in time spent on the platform and a 13% rise in user sessions. Additionally, there was a 14% increase in retention among lightly-engaged users, indicating a stronger resonance with new and occasional users. Users also rated 60% more messages as positive, with significant increases in messages deemed “funny,” “interesting,” and “helpful.”

Rolling Out “PipSqueak”

Following the successful tests, Character.AI began the broader rollout of one of its new models, “PipSqueak.” The model has been released to millions of users, maintaining the positive engagement metrics observed during testing. Users have expressed their satisfaction through positive feedback, with some highlighting the model’s ability to maintain engaging storytelling and world-building.

Future Prospects

Character.AI views this development as a stepping stone towards more specialized applications of open-source models. The company plans to fine-tune models for specific entertainment purposes, such as creating multi-Character scenes or collaborating on screenplays. These advancements are part of Character.AI’s commitment to shaping the future of entertainment through innovative use of AI technology.

