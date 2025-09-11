Charles Hoskinson Acknowledges Cardano’s Biggest Mistake in 2021

In a recent interview, Hoskinson recalled the period in 2021 when Cardano briefly held the third spot on CoinMarketCap. At that time, the network was preparing to roll out long-awaited smart contracts, a milestone meant to solidify its position in the market. However, he now admits the chosen approach proved to be too restrictive for developers.
Hoskinson said the team’s decision to pursue a rigid smart contract model created challenges for builders and slowed adoption. As a result, Cardano lost critical momentum during a phase when other blockchains were expanding rapidly.
“We misinvested in the smart contract model, and by doing so, we missed out on that wave of growth,” Hoskinson reflected, noting that Solana captured much of the momentum that Cardano had hoped to achieve.
Despite this setback, Hoskinson stressed that he remains confident about Cardano’s long-term potential. He emphasized that while mistakes were made, the project continues to evolve, and he believes the foundations being laid today will support future growth.
