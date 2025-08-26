Charles Hoskinson Introduces Programs to Deepen XRP and Cardano Synergy

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/26 02:50
  • Hoskinson revealed additional collaborative initiatives, including a joint Cardano-XRP community meeting and extending Cardano’s privacy-focused Midnight project to XRP holders.
  • Over 70,000 users across eight blockchains have engaged with the Midnight Scavenger Mine, securing nearly 1.6 billion NIGHT tokens.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed new projects to reinforce collaboration between his project and the XRP community in an unexpected Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on August 22. The announcement appeared after he took part in a roundtable meeting on blockchain held privately with some of the key industry players.

AMA Session Reveals Cross-Chain Cooperation

The meeting reportedly featured Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse, Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko, Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov, and Near Protocol’s Ilya Polosukhin. As Hoskinson claims, the negotiations focused on the measures that can be taken by the sector to enhance interoperability and minimize existing rivalries.

Hoskinson said that he and Garlinghouse had a healthy conversation, thereby highlighting the possible areas of cooperation that can be mutually beneficial to both the XRP Ledger and the Cardano ecosystem. Thereafter, he presented various projects that will be actual steps towards the realization of that goal.

Integration of XRP to Lace, the native light wallet application of Cardano, is one of the high points. This plan had been mentioned by Hoskinson several months ago, but no firm schedule has been given. In the AMA, he noted that the functionalities- the ability to hold and trade XRP directly in Lace- would be deployed by the end of 2025.

Cardano’s Group Project & Midnight Project

In addition to technical integration, Hoskinson spoke of a joint meeting between the Cardano and XRP communities. He indicated that the event would have high-profile industry supporters such as attorney John Deaton, who has been a vocal advocate of XRP investors throughout its battles in the United States. Deaton gave an affirmative response, implying that he was willing to cooperate with the other players in the industry.

It’s an indicator of a major shift in relationships between the two networks in the proposal. Relations between the Cardano founder and the community XRP experienced a period of tension for most of the year 2022 and the first months of 2024. That dynamic began to change in the past year as Hoskinson made what some might consider conciliatory gestures such as the move to extend the benefits of the privacy-enhancing sidechain, Midnight, to wallet owners of XRP, as reported earlier. 

Within the frames of that initiative, 2.21 million XRP addresses were given a chance to get an allocation of NIGHT tokens. Among the 24 billion NIGHT supplied, 2.6 billion has been put aside to be distributed to XRP participants.

Hoskinson also revealed that over 70,000 users on eight different blockchains have already participated in Midnight Scavenger Mine, and have secured nearly 1.6 billion NIGHT tokens. He also declared that the Midnight project would establish a dedicated XRP department to research commercial use, and Community outreach activities.

