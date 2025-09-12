Charles Hoskinson Responds to Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Clash

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 19:47
TLDR

  • Charles Hoskinson criticizes the SEC’s aggressive stance in the ongoing Coinbase vs. SEC legal battle.
  • Hoskinson accuses the SEC of favoring Bitcoin while targeting other cryptocurrencies like Cardano.
  • He argues that the SEC’s approach is a “political and philosophical disagreement” with the existence of cryptocurrencies.
  • Hoskinson calls for the crypto industry to unite and push for clear, consistent regulatory guidelines.
  • He believes the legal battles present an opportunity for the industry to demand fair and balanced regulation.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has strongly criticized the ongoing legal battle between Coinbase and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a recent statement, he argued that the SEC’s actions go beyond legal issues and represent a deeper ideological conflict with the very existence of cryptocurrencies. Hoskinson claimed that the regulator’s aggressive enforcement threatens the freedom to control finances, a core value of the crypto industry.

Charles Hoskinson Slams SEC’s Inconsistent Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson expressed frustration with the SEC’s inconsistent approach to cryptocurrency regulation. He accused the agency of showing favoritism toward Bitcoin, claiming it receives a “complete pass.” “Bitcoin is not immune from attacks,” Hoskinson argued, highlighting that a 51% attack could be carried out on Bitcoin by targeting a few key entities. He called the SEC’s stance on decentralization “an absolutely pathetic joke,” pointing out that the agency treats Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies differently.

Hoskinson’s accusations center around what he perceives as a lack of clear guidelines from the SEC. He believes that the regulator’s treatment of Cardano and other coins has been arbitrary and without justification. “The SEC is picking winners and losers,” Hoskinson stated, adding that such an approach undermines the credibility of the regulator and creates uncertainty in the market.

Hoskinson Calls for Unified Crypto Response to SEC

Rather than viewing the SEC’s lawsuits as a setback, Hoskinson sees them as an opportunity for the crypto industry. He believes the legal challenges could unify the fragmented sector to push for clearer, more consistent regulations.

Hoskinson urged the industry to focus on creating a set of rules that fosters innovation without the constant threat of legal action. He emphasized that only through collective effort can the crypto community ensure a balanced and fair regulatory environment. In his view, this legal battle is a turning point for the industry to assert its values and secure its future.

