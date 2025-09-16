Charli XCX’s Fan-Favorite Album Grows 2,600% In Sales

Charli XCX’s How I’m Feeling Now reenters the Billboard charts thanks to a vinyl reissue and viral single “Party 4 U,” surging 2,600% in sales. PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Charli XCX attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

In the early days of the Covid pandemic, several well-known musicians dropped projects to help keep their fans entertained and sane during one of the most difficult periods in the world’s history. Charli XCX delivered her fourth album How I’m Feeling Now, which she didn’t properly begin promoting until lockdowns had started everywhere. Half a decade later, and after scoring one of the biggest successes of her career with her most recent album Brat, Charli’s electropop studio effort is back and a bestseller again.

How I’m Feeling Now Sales Soar

After a recent anniversary vinyl reissue, How I’m Feeling Now’s sales skyrocketed. Luminate reports the set sold 9,400 copies in the United States last frame, up from under 400 the period prior. Charli’s album experienced a 2,600% increase in pure purchases from one week to the next.

Charli XCX Earns Another Top 10

All those sales bring How I’m Feeling Now back to three Billboard charts. The title hits a new peak on all of them simultaneously, and enters the top 10 for the first time on the Top Album Sales chart, where it currently appears at No. 8.

Charli XCS’s Fourth Top 10 Bestseller

Charli collects her fourth career top 10 on the Top Album Sales list, Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs in the U.S. across all formats. How I’m Feeling Now ties with Brat but It’s Completely Different. Both stalled at No. 8, while only Brat and Crash climbed higher. The two titles missed out on becoming No. 1s by just one space.

How I’m Feeling Now Climbs on the Billboard 200

How I’m Feeling Now reaches a new high on the Vinyl Albums tally. The dance project also ties Brat but It’s Completely Different at No. 3, and it is one of six top 10s for Charli. Only Brat led the charge, ruling for three frames, while Crash stalled in the runner-up space.

How I’m Feeling Now also returns to the Billboard 200, coming in at No. 85 in its second frame ever on the competitive tally. Luminate reports the album shifted 12,700 equivalent units, with many of those being actual sales.

“Party 4 U” Gave Charli XCX a Viral Boost

Charli decided to re-release her hyperpop set in part to honor half a decade of its existence, but also thanks to the success of a surprise viral tune. Years after she stopped promoting the project, “Party 4 U” went viral, and earlier this spring, Charli and her team pushed it as an official single five years after “I Finally Understand” was initially selected as the last promotional cut from the full-length.

“Party 4 U” dips on the Hot 100 to No. 77, 20 frames into its lifespan on the roster. The cut stays at No. 13 on the Pop Airplay roster, its all-time high, and holds at No. 46 on the Radio Songs chart, in its peak position.