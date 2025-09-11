Charlie Kirk Shot Dead in Utah: Trump Ally Advocated Bitcoin Reserve Funded by Tariffs, Predicted $1M Price

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/11 12:28
america-with-bitcoin

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of the U.S. President Donald Trump, was shot and killed on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. He was 31. Trump confirmed the news in a social media post, calling Kirk a loyal supporter and a trusted friend.

Kirk’s death is not only a loss for the political world but also for the crypto community. In recent years, he became an outspoken supporter of Bitcoin and other digital assets. He argued that the United States should create a strategic Bitcoin reserve, saying the digital currency’s scarcity and adoption made it a vital financial asset.

In one of his interviews on the Iced Coffee Hour Podcast, Kirk said, “Bitcoin is legitimately scarce, and it is more likely to go to a million than to zero.” He often compared Bitcoin’s growth to the spread of the English language and the U.S. dollar, claiming that once adoption reaches a tipping point, it cannot be reversed.

Kirk also pointed to investor Michael Saylor’s view that Bitcoin could rise tenfold in the coming decade. He also pitched the idea that revenue from tariffs could be used to purchase Bitcoin, which in his view might even help reduce the U.S. national debt. While he acknowledged risks from quantum computing, he argued that such risks also applied to banks and stock markets, not just crypto.

Kirk’s position placed him among a growing number of public figures who saw Bitcoin as more than speculation. He described it as a financial safe haven in a world where traditional assets have limits. His death removes one of the most visible conservative voices linking U.S. policy with Bitcoin adoption.

Utah authorities said two people who were arrested and later released in connection with Kirk’s shooting have no current links to the case. The Department of Public Safety added that the shooting remains under active investigation.

