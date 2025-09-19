The post Charlie Kirk’s Producer Urges Paramount To Bring Back ‘South Park’ Episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cartman mimicking Charlie Kirk in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 2. Comedy Central/Paramount+ The executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show said the late conservative activist and podcaster loved his South Park episode and wants Paramount Global to put it back on Comedy Central. Kirk, who was 31, was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, during an outdoor Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10. In response to the shooting, Comedy Central pulled the episode from its cable lineup of reruns. The episode, however, remains available on streaming on Paramount+. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers On Aug. 3, the second episode of South Park Season 27, titled Got a Nut, mocked Immigration Customs Enforcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, the episode turned Cartman into a right-wing podcaster who even sported Kirk’s hairstyle. A South Park version of Kirk appeared later in the show, as the Republican activist and Turning Point USA founder appeared at an awards ceremony to announce the winner of “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.” Now, as South Park remains under an intense spotlight over the Kirk episode and the season-long mockery of President Donald Trump, his administration, global tariff polices and MAGA followers, The Charlie Kirk Show’s executie producer, Andrew Kolvet, is urging Comedy Central to put the Kirk episode back on the air. ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers Although it appears he mistakenly tagged Paramount+’s X account instead of Paramount Global or Comedy Central, Kolvet posted on Wednesday, “Hey @paramountplus, as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times. He would want the… The post Charlie Kirk’s Producer Urges Paramount To Bring Back ‘South Park’ Episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cartman mimicking Charlie Kirk in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 2. Comedy Central/Paramount+ The executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show said the late conservative activist and podcaster loved his South Park episode and wants Paramount Global to put it back on Comedy Central. Kirk, who was 31, was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, during an outdoor Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10. In response to the shooting, Comedy Central pulled the episode from its cable lineup of reruns. The episode, however, remains available on streaming on Paramount+. Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers On Aug. 3, the second episode of South Park Season 27, titled Got a Nut, mocked Immigration Customs Enforcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, the episode turned Cartman into a right-wing podcaster who even sported Kirk’s hairstyle. A South Park version of Kirk appeared later in the show, as the Republican activist and Turning Point USA founder appeared at an awards ceremony to announce the winner of “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.” Now, as South Park remains under an intense spotlight over the Kirk episode and the season-long mockery of President Donald Trump, his administration, global tariff polices and MAGA followers, The Charlie Kirk Show’s executie producer, Andrew Kolvet, is urging Comedy Central to put the Kirk episode back on the air. ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers Although it appears he mistakenly tagged Paramount+’s X account instead of Paramount Global or Comedy Central, Kolvet posted on Wednesday, “Hey @paramountplus, as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times. He would want the…

Charlie Kirk’s Producer Urges Paramount To Bring Back ‘South Park’ Episode

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:11
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.419-3.04%
Vice
VICE$0.02258+0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017699-3.13%
WING
WING$0.138-2.47%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006556-5.91%

Cartman mimicking Charlie Kirk in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 2.

Comedy Central/Paramount+

The executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show said the late conservative activist and podcaster loved his South Park episode and wants Paramount Global to put it back on Comedy Central.

Kirk, who was 31, was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, during an outdoor Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10. In response to the shooting, Comedy Central pulled the episode from its cable lineup of reruns. The episode, however, remains available on streaming on Paramount+.

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers

On Aug. 3, the second episode of South Park Season 27, titled Got a Nut, mocked Immigration Customs Enforcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, the episode turned Cartman into a right-wing podcaster who even sported Kirk’s hairstyle.

A South Park version of Kirk appeared later in the show, as the Republican activist and Turning Point USA founder appeared at an awards ceremony to announce the winner of “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.”

Now, as South Park remains under an intense spotlight over the Kirk episode and the season-long mockery of President Donald Trump, his administration, global tariff polices and MAGA followers, The Charlie Kirk Show’s executie producer, Andrew Kolvet, is urging Comedy Central to put the Kirk episode back on the air.

ForbesComedy Central Pulls ‘South Park’ Charlie Kirk EpisodeBy Tim Lammers

Although it appears he mistakenly tagged Paramount+’s X account instead of Paramount Global or Comedy Central, Kolvet posted on Wednesday, “Hey @paramountplus, as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times. He would want the episode back up.”

Kirk laughed off the South Park appearance while discussing the Aug. 3 episode with panel guests on The Charlie Kirk Show, saying, “First of all, I just think it’s hilarious. And secondly, the whole thing is like, ‘Wait, so a campus thing I’ve been doing for 13 years to debate random college kids has now been so important that it gets prominent prime time placement on Comedy Central?’ I think I think the whole thing is just awesome and hilarious.”

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Getty Images for Paramount+

‘South Park’ Postponed Episode 5 The Same Day It Was Supposed To Air

South Park’s last new episode was released on Sept. 3 and the season was scheduled to return with Episode 5 on Wednesday night on Comedy Central — that is, until the show’s X account posted a notice that the episode was being postponed for a week.

Giving no specific explanation for the postponement, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone posted a note on X that reads, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done on time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 5 Postponed Hours Before Scheduled PremiereBy Tim Lammers

That means the big question that was in the air for Episode 5 this week — whether the show will remain political in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination — won’t be answered until next Wednesday night.

South Park returns with Season 27, Episode 4 on Sept. 24 on Comedy Central and will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Sept. 25.

ForbesKimmel’s Charlie Kirk Monologues Surge In Viewership After Suspension—As ABC Leaves Up Video ClipsBy Conor Murray

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/18/charlie-kirks-producer-urges-paramount-to-bring-back-south-park-episode/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25269-7.87%
KIND
KIND$0.006653+39.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001902-6.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014333+2.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0065+5.34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
XRP
XRP$2.9927-3.25%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13986+5.23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act