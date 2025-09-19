Charlie Kirk’s Producer Urges Paramount To Bring Back ‘South Park’ Episode

Cartman mimicking Charlie Kirk in “South Park” Season 27, Episode 2. Comedy Central/Paramount+

The executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show said the late conservative activist and podcaster loved his South Park episode and wants Paramount Global to put it back on Comedy Central.

Kirk, who was 31, was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, during an outdoor Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10. In response to the shooting, Comedy Central pulled the episode from its cable lineup of reruns. The episode, however, remains available on streaming on Paramount+.

On Aug. 3, the second episode of South Park Season 27, titled Got a Nut, mocked Immigration Customs Enforcement, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, the episode turned Cartman into a right-wing podcaster who even sported Kirk’s hairstyle.

A South Park version of Kirk appeared later in the show, as the Republican activist and Turning Point USA founder appeared at an awards ceremony to announce the winner of “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.”

Now, as South Park remains under an intense spotlight over the Kirk episode and the season-long mockery of President Donald Trump, his administration, global tariff polices and MAGA followers, The Charlie Kirk Show’s executie producer, Andrew Kolvet, is urging Comedy Central to put the Kirk episode back on the air.

Although it appears he mistakenly tagged Paramount+’s X account instead of Paramount Global or Comedy Central, Kolvet posted on Wednesday, “Hey @paramountplus, as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times. He would want the episode back up.”

Kirk laughed off the South Park appearance while discussing the Aug. 3 episode with panel guests on The Charlie Kirk Show, saying, “First of all, I just think it’s hilarious. And secondly, the whole thing is like, ‘Wait, so a campus thing I’ve been doing for 13 years to debate random college kids has now been so important that it gets prominent prime time placement on Comedy Central?’ I think I think the whole thing is just awesome and hilarious.”

‘South Park’ Postponed Episode 5 The Same Day It Was Supposed To Air

South Park’s last new episode was released on Sept. 3 and the season was scheduled to return with Episode 5 on Wednesday night on Comedy Central — that is, until the show’s X account posted a notice that the episode was being postponed for a week.

Giving no specific explanation for the postponement, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone posted a note on X that reads, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done on time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

That means the big question that was in the air for Episode 5 this week — whether the show will remain political in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination — won’t be answered until next Wednesday night.

South Park returns with Season 27, Episode 4 on Sept. 24 on Comedy Central and will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Sept. 25.

