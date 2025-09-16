Chart Builder: From signal to story

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:55
Default charts are a good start. Clear conviction requires more.

Chart Builder gives you the freedom to present trusted Blockworks data the way your analysis actually flows without code, exports, or detours.

Compare signals, change timeframes, group by protocol. Live on Blockworks Research.

Why Chart Builder?

  • Design the view, not the pipeline. Start from Blockworks’ validated data and mold the visual that tells the truth fastest.
  • Move from idea to insight in minutes. Compare signals, switch lenses, annotate the story. No CSV babysitting, just the insight you need immediately.
  • Flexible by design. Lines, bars, areas, tables; single series or comparisons; quick filters and timeframes that match the way you work.
  • Consistency you can trust. Every chart is fed by the same warehouse that powers Blockworks Research.

Pick what you need from the catalog, shape the presentation, and save it. That’s it. Your definitions stay intact; your charts stay fresh.

Integrated with Dashboard Builder

Chart Builder now slots directly into Dashboard Builder. Build a chart once, then drop it onto your own dashboard alongside tables, notes, and other tiles.

Create a living view of the KPIs that matter, keep narrative context in one place, and let everything update automatically. No screenshots, no manual refresh cycles. All of your signal in one place.

You could build:

  • A set of focused KPI tiles focused on the things you care about.
  • A side-by-side comparison that shows you clear market share trends in a given sector.
  • A leaderboard table that ranks your favorite metrics across all time periods.
  • A daily-refreshing table for reporting that completely replaces the team’s monotonous work.

The possibilities are immense when you combine the depth of Blockworks data with the flexibility of crafting your own charts and dashboards in one elegant interface.

Try it today

Chart Builder is live inside Blockworks Research. Open it, shape the view, and pin it to your dashboard.

Less wrangling. More decisions.

Questions or ideas? [email protected].

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/chart-builder-live

