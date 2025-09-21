Chasing Early Gains? 8 Top Meme Coins to Buy in 2025 Before the Hype Peaks

Crypto News

Discover 8 meme coins to buy in 2025. From MoonBull presale to Dogwifhat and Fartcoin hype, here’s what traders are watching for big ROI opportunities.

Meme coins are no longer just jokes on the blockchain. They’re shaping trends, fueling online communities, and creating serious ROI stories for traders who know how to spot the next breakout. With thousands of projects flooding the space, the real challenge is figuring out which meme coins to buy before the hype wave crests. Here are the eight MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin, Popcat, Goatseus Maximus, Degen, Bone ShibaSwap, and Tutorial, meme coins that stand out in 2025 for different reasons, ranging from viral appeal to early presale momentum.

1. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Whitelist Opportunity Everyone’s Watching

MoonBull ($MOBU) isn’t just another entry in the endless sea of meme coins. It’s designed to reward early believers with staking perks, secret token drops, and a capped presale supply that’s already sparking buzz. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull locks in both security and exposure to the wider DeFi ecosystem. What makes this project different is the presale structure. Stage One is open to the public, but whitelisted members get an edge—they receive the exact launch date in advance, early entry before the crowd, and bonus allocations.

The supply is razor-tight. Tokens in Stage One vanish within seconds, giving whitelist members a front-row seat to early growth. And unlike generic meme projects, MoonBull has engineered an aura of secrecy around upcoming features. Roadmap hints, insider bonuses, and hidden rewards create the kind of buzz that draws degen traders in droves.

There’s also the cultural piece. Meme coins thrive on narrative. Dogecoin had Elon’s tweets. Shiba Inu rode the wave of “Dogecoin killer” marketing. Now, MoonBull positions itself as the presale every crypto crowd wants to slip into. Even comparisons are already flying: MoonBull meme coin to buy vs Dogecoin hype, Shiba Inu meme coin buy vs MoonBull presale, and Pepe trending meme coin vs MoonBull whitelist opportunity.

MoonBull sells scarcity, exclusivity, and timing. Whitelist members don’t just get tokens—they get bragging rights for being early. This is the kind of setup where one viral tweet can turn early positions into overnight windfalls.

Why did this coin make it to this list? MoonBull is the only upcoming meme coin with a presale system designed to maximize early gains, staking rewards, and exclusivity. It’s not just another coin; it’s the meme play of 2025 that combines Ethereum’s reliability with a community-driven launch built for excitement.

2. Dogwifhat (WIF): The Solana Meme Rocket

Dogwifhat has already made headlines as Solana’s biggest meme coin. At its peak in early 2024, WIF crossed the $3 billion market cap mark, proving that the Solana ecosystem could pump meme coins with the same frenzy as Ethereum. Even after price retracements, WIF continues to attract attention from traders who believe Solana-based memes will lead the next cycle.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Dogwifhat has already proven itself as Solana’s meme frontrunner with a massive market cap, strong community, and unmatched cultural recognition in the Solana ecosystem.

3. Fartcoin ($FART): The Unstoppable Joke That Keeps Printing Gains

Fartcoin started as an inside joke but quickly grew into one of the funniest yet surprisingly profitable meme coins to buy in 2025. Built purely around humor, it uses toilet humor branding to capture attention on TikTok, Discord, and Twitter (X). At first glance, it looks like a project that shouldn’t be taken seriously. However, the coin has already experienced multiple spikes due to viral videos and influencer shoutouts.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Fartcoin earns its place for proving that ridiculous branding can still turn into serious trading action. It’s unpredictable, funny, and a reminder that meme coins live on humor as much as tokenomics.

4. Popcat ($POPCAT): From Meme Picture to Trading Powerhouse

Popcat exploded as an internet meme long before it had a token. The cat image, with its iconic “pop” mouth expression, has been memed endlessly online. Once the token launched, that built-in meme recognition translated directly into price surges and active trading.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Popcat merges a globally loved meme with a token that has proven it can navigate cultural trends into trading charts. Its existing popularity makes it a reliable meme coin for 2025 speculation.

5. Goatseus Maximus: The Meme God of DeFi

Goatseus Maximus is one of those tokens that feels like a cult in the making. With a Roman emperor-meets-internet-meme theme, it plays on grandeur and absurdity. The branding is hilarious, over-the-top, and made to stand out in a crowded field.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Goatseus Maximus made the list because it’s both a joke and a functioning DeFi experiment, pulling meme energy into a semi-serious ecosystem.

Degen (DEGEN): Built for Risk-Takers

Degen is exactly what the name suggests—a token for traders who live for risk. Born on the Base network, DEGEN became the tipping currency of choice in crypto Twitter circles. It’s used to reward threads, memes, and content across decentralized communities.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Degen is the cultural token of crypto Twitter, widely used and recognized, built for those who thrive on high-risk, high-reward plays.

6. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE): The Backbone of Shiba Inu’s Ecosystem

Bone ShibaSwap is the governance and utility token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. While Shiba Inu is the meme face, Bone serves as the backbone, powering ShibaSwap and other Shibarium functions. For meme coin investors who want exposure to Shiba Inu’s broader infrastructure, Bone offers a gateway.

Shiba Inu comparisons naturally extend to MoonBull. Traders ask if they should chase Shiba Inu meme coin buy vs the MoonBull presale. The difference lies in maturity: Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is already massive, while MoonBull is just opening the door to exclusivity.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Bone ShibaSwap earns its place as a meme coin tied to one of the biggest ecosystems in the space, giving it both meme value and long-term functionality.

7. Tutorial (TUT): Meme Coin with an Educational Twist

Tutorial (TUT) is unique in the meme coin world because it brands itself as both funny and educational. The project weaves learning resources about crypto basics into its ecosystem, making it appealing for newcomers. Imagine a meme coin that not only entertains but teaches people how to trade, stake, or use DeFi tools.

It may not have the same viral firepower as MoonBull or Dogwifhat, but Tutorial’s angle appeals to a segment of the market that values learning. It’s a reminder that meme coins don’t always need to be chaotic; they can also be gateways for adoption.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Tutorial secures a spot for blending education with meme culture, showing that humor and onboarding can go hand in hand.

Final Thoughts

Based on the research and market trends, MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin, Popcat, Goatseus Maximus, Degen, Bone ShibaSwap, and Tutorial are the best meme coins to buy in 2025. Each has its own narrative and appeal, from MoonBull’s presale exclusivity to Dogwifhat’s Solana dominance and Fartcoin’s viral humor. The meme coin scene is about timing, hype, and culture. Traders looking for the next big play shouldn’t ignore MoonBull’s whitelist entry. Join the MoonBull whitelist now.

Frequently Asked Questions for Meme Coins to Buy

What are the best meme coins to buy right now?

MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin, Popcat, Goatseus Maximus, Degen, Bone ShibaSwap, and Tutorial are among the top meme coins to buy in 2025.

Why is MoonBull considered a must-watch meme coin?

MoonBull offers early-stage whitelist access, exclusive bonuses, and staking rewards, making it a rare presale opportunity built on Ethereum.

Is Dogwifhat still a good meme coin to buy?

Yes, Dogwifhat continues to dominate the Solana meme coin scene with strong community support and large market cap presence.

Are meme coins only for short-term speculation?

Not always. Coins like Bone ShibaSwap and Degen have ecosystem utility, while others like MoonBull deliver staking rewards and presale exclusivity.

How risky are meme coins compared to other cryptocurrencies?

Meme coins carry higher volatility, but with strong narratives and early entries, they can deliver outsized returns compared to traditional tokens.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

