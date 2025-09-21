The post Chasing Early Gains? 8 Top Meme Coins to Buy in 2025 Before the Hype Peaks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 14:45 Discover 8 meme coins to buy in 2025. From MoonBull presale to Dogwifhat and Fartcoin hype, here’s what traders are watching for big ROI opportunities. Meme coins are no longer just jokes on the blockchain. They’re shaping trends, fueling online communities, and creating serious ROI stories for traders who know how to spot the next breakout. With thousands of projects flooding the space, the real challenge is figuring out which meme coins to buy before the hype wave crests. Here are the eight MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin, Popcat, Goatseus Maximus, Degen, Bone ShibaSwap, and Tutorial, meme coins that stand out in 2025 for different reasons, ranging from viral appeal to early presale momentum. 1. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Whitelist Opportunity Everyone’s Watching MoonBull ($MOBU) isn’t just another entry in the endless sea of meme coins. It’s designed to reward early believers with staking perks, secret token drops, and a capped presale supply that’s already sparking buzz. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull locks in both security and exposure to the wider DeFi ecosystem. What makes this project different is the presale structure. Stage One is open to the public, but whitelisted members get an edge—they receive the exact launch date in advance, early entry before the crowd, and bonus allocations. The supply is razor-tight. Tokens in Stage One vanish within seconds, giving whitelist members a front-row seat to early growth. And unlike generic meme projects, MoonBull has engineered an aura of secrecy around upcoming features. Roadmap hints, insider bonuses, and hidden rewards create the kind of buzz that draws degen traders in droves. There’s also the cultural piece. Meme coins thrive on narrative. Dogecoin had Elon’s tweets. Shiba Inu rode the wave of “Dogecoin killer” marketing. Now, MoonBull positions itself as the presale every crypto crowd wants… The post Chasing Early Gains? 8 Top Meme Coins to Buy in 2025 Before the Hype Peaks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 14:45 Discover 8 meme coins to buy in 2025. From MoonBull presale to Dogwifhat and Fartcoin hype, here’s what traders are watching for big ROI opportunities. Meme coins are no longer just jokes on the blockchain. They’re shaping trends, fueling online communities, and creating serious ROI stories for traders who know how to spot the next breakout. With thousands of projects flooding the space, the real challenge is figuring out which meme coins to buy before the hype wave crests. Here are the eight MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin, Popcat, Goatseus Maximus, Degen, Bone ShibaSwap, and Tutorial, meme coins that stand out in 2025 for different reasons, ranging from viral appeal to early presale momentum. 1. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Whitelist Opportunity Everyone’s Watching MoonBull ($MOBU) isn’t just another entry in the endless sea of meme coins. It’s designed to reward early believers with staking perks, secret token drops, and a capped presale supply that’s already sparking buzz. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull locks in both security and exposure to the wider DeFi ecosystem. What makes this project different is the presale structure. Stage One is open to the public, but whitelisted members get an edge—they receive the exact launch date in advance, early entry before the crowd, and bonus allocations. The supply is razor-tight. Tokens in Stage One vanish within seconds, giving whitelist members a front-row seat to early growth. And unlike generic meme projects, MoonBull has engineered an aura of secrecy around upcoming features. Roadmap hints, insider bonuses, and hidden rewards create the kind of buzz that draws degen traders in droves. There’s also the cultural piece. Meme coins thrive on narrative. Dogecoin had Elon’s tweets. Shiba Inu rode the wave of “Dogecoin killer” marketing. Now, MoonBull positions itself as the presale every crypto crowd wants…

Chasing Early Gains? 8 Top Meme Coins to Buy in 2025 Before the Hype Peaks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:52
Crypto News
  • 21 September 2025
  • |
  • 14:45

Discover 8 meme coins to buy in 2025. From MoonBull presale to Dogwifhat and Fartcoin hype, here’s what traders are watching for big ROI opportunities.

Meme coins are no longer just jokes on the blockchain. They’re shaping trends, fueling online communities, and creating serious ROI stories for traders who know how to spot the next breakout. With thousands of projects flooding the space, the real challenge is figuring out which meme coins to buy before the hype wave crests. Here are the eight MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin, Popcat, Goatseus Maximus, Degen, Bone ShibaSwap, and Tutorial, meme coins that stand out in 2025 for different reasons, ranging from viral appeal to early presale momentum.

1. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Whitelist Opportunity Everyone’s Watching

MoonBull ($MOBU) isn’t just another entry in the endless sea of meme coins. It’s designed to reward early believers with staking perks, secret token drops, and a capped presale supply that’s already sparking buzz. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull locks in both security and exposure to the wider DeFi ecosystem. What makes this project different is the presale structure. Stage One is open to the public, but whitelisted members get an edge—they receive the exact launch date in advance, early entry before the crowd, and bonus allocations.

The supply is razor-tight. Tokens in Stage One vanish within seconds, giving whitelist members a front-row seat to early growth. And unlike generic meme projects, MoonBull has engineered an aura of secrecy around upcoming features. Roadmap hints, insider bonuses, and hidden rewards create the kind of buzz that draws degen traders in droves.

There’s also the cultural piece. Meme coins thrive on narrative. Dogecoin had Elon’s tweets. Shiba Inu rode the wave of “Dogecoin killer” marketing. Now, MoonBull positions itself as the presale every crypto crowd wants to slip into. Even comparisons are already flying: MoonBull meme coin to buy vs Dogecoin hype, Shiba Inu meme coin buy vs MoonBull presale, and Pepe trending meme coin vs MoonBull whitelist opportunity.

MoonBull sells scarcity, exclusivity, and timing. Whitelist members don’t just get tokens—they get bragging rights for being early. This is the kind of setup where one viral tweet can turn early positions into overnight windfalls.

Why did this coin make it to this list? MoonBull is the only upcoming meme coin with a presale system designed to maximize early gains, staking rewards, and exclusivity. It’s not just another coin; it’s the meme play of 2025 that combines Ethereum’s reliability with a community-driven launch built for excitement.

2. Dogwifhat (WIF): The Solana Meme Rocket

Dogwifhat has already made headlines as Solana’s biggest meme coin. At its peak in early 2024, WIF crossed the $3 billion market cap mark, proving that the Solana ecosystem could pump meme coins with the same frenzy as Ethereum. Even after price retracements, WIF continues to attract attention from traders who believe Solana-based memes will lead the next cycle.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Dogwifhat has already proven itself as Solana’s meme frontrunner with a massive market cap, strong community, and unmatched cultural recognition in the Solana ecosystem.

3. Fartcoin ($FART): The Unstoppable Joke That Keeps Printing Gains

Fartcoin started as an inside joke but quickly grew into one of the funniest yet surprisingly profitable meme coins to buy in 2025. Built purely around humor, it uses toilet humor branding to capture attention on TikTok, Discord, and Twitter (X). At first glance, it looks like a project that shouldn’t be taken seriously. However, the coin has already experienced multiple spikes due to viral videos and influencer shoutouts.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Fartcoin earns its place for proving that ridiculous branding can still turn into serious trading action. It’s unpredictable, funny, and a reminder that meme coins live on humor as much as tokenomics.

4. Popcat ($POPCAT): From Meme Picture to Trading Powerhouse

Popcat exploded as an internet meme long before it had a token. The cat image, with its iconic “pop” mouth expression, has been memed endlessly online. Once the token launched, that built-in meme recognition translated directly into price surges and active trading.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Popcat merges a globally loved meme with a token that has proven it can navigate cultural trends into trading charts. Its existing popularity makes it a reliable meme coin for 2025 speculation.

5. Goatseus Maximus: The Meme God of DeFi

Goatseus Maximus is one of those tokens that feels like a cult in the making. With a Roman emperor-meets-internet-meme theme, it plays on grandeur and absurdity. The branding is hilarious, over-the-top, and made to stand out in a crowded field.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Goatseus Maximus made the list because it’s both a joke and a functioning DeFi experiment, pulling meme energy into a semi-serious ecosystem.

  • Degen (DEGEN): Built for Risk-Takers

Degen is exactly what the name suggests—a token for traders who live for risk. Born on the Base network, DEGEN became the tipping currency of choice in crypto Twitter circles. It’s used to reward threads, memes, and content across decentralized communities.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Degen is the cultural token of crypto Twitter, widely used and recognized, built for those who thrive on high-risk, high-reward plays.

6. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE): The Backbone of Shiba Inu’s Ecosystem

Bone ShibaSwap is the governance and utility token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. While Shiba Inu is the meme face, Bone serves as the backbone, powering ShibaSwap and other Shibarium functions. For meme coin investors who want exposure to Shiba Inu’s broader infrastructure, Bone offers a gateway.

Shiba Inu comparisons naturally extend to MoonBull. Traders ask if they should chase Shiba Inu meme coin buy vs the MoonBull presale. The difference lies in maturity: Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is already massive, while MoonBull is just opening the door to exclusivity.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Bone ShibaSwap earns its place as a meme coin tied to one of the biggest ecosystems in the space, giving it both meme value and long-term functionality.

7. Tutorial (TUT): Meme Coin with an Educational Twist

Tutorial (TUT) is unique in the meme coin world because it brands itself as both funny and educational. The project weaves learning resources about crypto basics into its ecosystem, making it appealing for newcomers. Imagine a meme coin that not only entertains but teaches people how to trade, stake, or use DeFi tools.

It may not have the same viral firepower as MoonBull or Dogwifhat, but Tutorial’s angle appeals to a segment of the market that values learning. It’s a reminder that meme coins don’t always need to be chaotic; they can also be gateways for adoption.

Why did this coin make it to this list? Tutorial secures a spot for blending education with meme culture, showing that humor and onboarding can go hand in hand.

Final Thoughts

Based on the research and market trends, MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin, Popcat, Goatseus Maximus, Degen, Bone ShibaSwap, and Tutorial are the best meme coins to buy in 2025. Each has its own narrative and appeal, from MoonBull’s presale exclusivity to Dogwifhat’s Solana dominance and Fartcoin’s viral humor. The meme coin scene is about timing, hype, and culture. Traders looking for the next big play shouldn’t ignore MoonBull’s whitelist entry. Join the MoonBull whitelist now.

For More Information:

Website: https://www.moonbull.io/ 

Telegram: https://t.me/MoonBullCoin

Twitter: https://x.com/MoonBullX

Frequently Asked Questions for Meme Coins to Buy

What are the best meme coins to buy right now?

MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin, Popcat, Goatseus Maximus, Degen, Bone ShibaSwap, and Tutorial are among the top meme coins to buy in 2025.

Why is MoonBull considered a must-watch meme coin?

MoonBull offers early-stage whitelist access, exclusive bonuses, and staking rewards, making it a rare presale opportunity built on Ethereum.

Is Dogwifhat still a good meme coin to buy?

Yes, Dogwifhat continues to dominate the Solana meme coin scene with strong community support and large market cap presence.

Are meme coins only for short-term speculation?

Not always. Coins like Bone ShibaSwap and Degen have ecosystem utility, while others like MoonBull deliver staking rewards and presale exclusivity.

How risky are meme coins compared to other cryptocurrencies?

Meme coins carry higher volatility, but with strong narratives and early entries, they can deliver outsized returns compared to traditional tokens.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025

The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025

The post The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 07:39 Bitcoin’s rise from obscure concept to a global asset is the playbook every serious investor pores over, and it still isn’t done writing; Bitcoin now trades above $115,000, a reminder that the life-changing runs begin before most people are even looking. T The question hanging over this cycle is simple: can a new contender compress that arc, faster, cleaner, earlier, while the window is still open for those willing to move first? Coins still on presales are the ones can repeat this story, and among those coins, an Ethereum based meme coin catches most of the attention, as it’s team look determined to make an impact in today’s market, fusing culture with working tools, with a design built to reward early movers rather than late chasers. If you’re hunting the next asymmetric shot, this is where momentum and mechanics meet, which is why many traders quietly tag this exact meme coin as the best crypto to buy now in a crowded market. Before we dive deeper, take a quick rewind through the case study every crypto desk knows by heart: how Bitcoin went from about $0.0025 to above $100,000, and turned a niche experiment into the story that still sets the bar for everything that follows. Bitcoin 2010-2025 Price History Back to first principles: a strange internet money appears in 2010 and then, step by step, rewires the entire market, Bitcoin’s arc from about $0.0025 to above $100,000 is the case study every desk still cites because it proves one coin can move the entire game. In 2009 almost no one guessed the destination; launched on January 3, 2009, Bitcoin picked up a price signal in 2010 when the pizza trade valued BTC near $0,0025 while early exchange quotes lived at fractions of…
NEAR
NEAR$3.101-2.36%
Threshold
T$0.01643-2.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.64-0.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:41
Share
Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Causing Flight Delays and Cancellations

Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Causing Flight Delays and Cancellations

TLDR Collins Aerospace’s MUSE software was targeted in a cyberattack affecting check-in and baggage systems at major European airports Heathrow, Brussels, Berlin, and Dublin airports experienced disruptions with manual check-in procedures implemented Brussels Airport canceled 44 flights on Sunday and asked airlines to cancel half their departing flights until Monday RTX, Collins Aerospace’s parent company, [...] The post Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Causing Flight Delays and Cancellations appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.16035+0.41%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 21:43
Share
USDC Minted: A Monumental Move for Stablecoin Stability

USDC Minted: A Monumental Move for Stablecoin Stability

BitcoinWorld USDC Minted: A Monumental Move for Stablecoin Stability The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! According to a recent report from Whale Alert, a substantial 250 million USDC minted at the USDC Treasury has just been added to the digital asset landscape. This monumental injection of a major stablecoin is more than just a number; it signals important shifts and potential movements within the broader crypto market. For anyone tracking digital finance, understanding the implications of such a large-scale event is crucial. Let’s dive into what this means for stability, liquidity, and the future of decentralized finance. What Does 250 Million USDC Minted Really Mean? When we hear that 250 million USDC minted, it refers to the creation of new units of USD Coin (USDC). USDC is a stablecoin, meaning its value is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. This makes it a crucial bridge between traditional finance and the volatile cryptocurrency market. The minting process typically occurs when an authorized entity, like Circle (the issuer of USDC), receives an equivalent amount of fiat currency (US dollars) and then issues new USDC tokens onto the blockchain. It’s essentially a digital representation of real-world money entering the crypto ecosystem. This process is vital for maintaining the stability and reliability of USDC. Every USDC token in circulation is theoretically backed by a corresponding dollar in reserves, ensuring its peg. The report from Whale Alert simply tracks these large movements on the blockchain, acting as a transparent monitor for significant transactions and creations of digital assets. So, while 250 million sounds like a huge sum, it reflects a direct inflow of capital or demand for a stable digital dollar. The Power of USDC Minted: Market Implications The creation of such a large amount of USDC minted often carries significant market implications. One primary effect is an increase in liquidity. More USDC means more stable capital available within the crypto ecosystem. This liquidity can be used for various purposes: Trading: Traders can use USDC to buy other cryptocurrencies, potentially driving up demand for assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Lending and Borrowing: Increased USDC supply can fuel decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, making more capital available for lending and borrowing activities. On-ramps: It can signify that institutional investors or large-scale users are bringing more fiat currency into the crypto space, converting it into USDC for easier digital transactions. Moreover, a substantial minting event like this can sometimes be seen as a vote of confidence in the stablecoin’s utility and the broader crypto market. It suggests a demand for stable digital assets, which can be a positive indicator during times of market uncertainty or expansion. Navigating the Impact of USDC Minted on Crypto How might this fresh batch of USDC minted impact your crypto journey? While it’s not a direct price predictor for volatile assets, it can certainly influence market dynamics. For instance, if this newly minted USDC is primarily used to purchase other cryptocurrencies, we could see upward price pressure on those assets. Conversely, if it’s held as a stable store of value, it might indicate a cautious approach by investors seeking refuge from volatility. Consider these potential scenarios: Increased Trading Volume: Expect to see higher trading volumes on exchanges as this new capital moves around. DeFi Growth: DeFi platforms might experience an influx of liquidity, potentially leading to better interest rates for lenders or more accessible loans for borrowers. Institutional Interest: Large mints often coincide with institutional players entering or expanding their positions in the crypto market, using stablecoins as their entry point. Understanding these flows helps in making informed decisions, whether you are a trader, an investor, or simply curious about the crypto landscape. Why is More USDC Minted Now? The decision to have USDC minted in such large quantities is typically driven by market demand. There are several reasons why this might be happening: Growing Demand for Stablecoins: As the crypto market matures, more individuals and institutions are using stablecoins for transactions, remittances, and as a safe haven asset. Increased Institutional Adoption: Major financial institutions might be converting large sums of fiat into USDC to participate in DeFi or other blockchain-based financial services. Market Expansion: The overall growth of the crypto market, including new applications and use cases for blockchain technology, naturally increases the need for stable digital currency. Arbitrage Opportunities: Sometimes, large mints occur when there’s an arbitrage opportunity, where market participants can profit from slight price discrepancies between USDC and USD on different platforms. This minting event underscores the continuous evolution and integration of stablecoins into the global financial system. It highlights their role as essential infrastructure for digital economies. The recent report of 250 million USDC minted at the Treasury is a clear signal of significant activity within the stablecoin sector. This substantial injection of digital dollars into the ecosystem enhances liquidity, supports various DeFi applications, and reflects ongoing demand for stable assets in the volatile crypto market. As the digital economy continues to expand, stablecoins like USDC will undoubtedly play an even more critical role in bridging traditional finance with the innovative world of blockchain. Staying informed about these large-scale movements helps us understand the pulse of the market and anticipate future trends. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here are some common questions about USDC minting and stablecoins: What is USDC? USDC (USD Coin) is a type of cryptocurrency known as a stablecoin. Its value is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, meaning one USDC is always intended to be worth one US dollar. This stability makes it a popular choice for transactions, trading, and as a digital store of value. Who mints USDC? USDC is issued by Circle, a regulated financial technology company, in partnership with Coinbase, through the Centre Consortium. They are responsible for ensuring that every USDC token is backed by an equivalent amount of US dollar reserves. Why is USDC minting important for the crypto market? Large USDC minting events indicate increased demand for stable digital assets. This often translates to higher liquidity in the crypto market, which can facilitate more trading, lending, and overall activity within decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems. It can also signal institutional interest. Are all stablecoins backed 1:1 like USDC? While many stablecoins aim for a 1:1 peg with fiat currencies, the backing mechanisms can vary. Some are collateralized by fiat reserves (like USDC), others by cryptocurrencies, and some are algorithmic (though these have faced challenges). USDC is known for its transparent, fiat-backed reserves. How can I track USDC minting events? Services like Whale Alert often report significant minting and burning events for major cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins like USDC. These reports are typically based on publicly available blockchain data, offering transparency into large-scale movements. We hope this article shed some light on the recent 250 million USDC minted event and its broader implications for the crypto market. If you found this information valuable, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your insights and shares help spread awareness and foster a more informed cryptocurrency community! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post USDC Minted: A Monumental Move for Stablecoin Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.01161+93.30%
RealLink
REAL$0.06274-1.27%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01514-0.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:25
Share

The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025

Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Causing Flight Delays and Cancellations

USDC Minted: A Monumental Move for Stablecoin Stability

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH Sets Sights On $6k While Investors Search For The Best Crypto To Buy

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies