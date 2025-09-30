The post ChatGPT Adds ‘Instant Checkout’ For Shopping Directly In Chats: Here’s What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline OpenAI on Monday announced a new ChatGPT tool that will let users buy products directly through chat, opening the door for purchases from Etsy sellers and soon more than a million Shopify merchants. CHONGQING, CHINA – AUGUST 9: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone displaying the ChatGPT logo on its screen in front of a blurred OpenAI logo on August 9, 2025 in Chongqing, China. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The “Instant Checkout” feature is now available for “U.S. ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Free users,” according to an OpenAI news release. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/martinacastellanos/2025/09/29/chatgpt-adds-instant-checkout-to-let-users-shop-directly-in-chat/ The post ChatGPT Adds ‘Instant Checkout’ For Shopping Directly In Chats: Here’s What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline OpenAI on Monday announced a new ChatGPT tool that will let users buy products directly through chat, opening the door for purchases from Etsy sellers and soon more than a million Shopify merchants. CHONGQING, CHINA – AUGUST 9: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone displaying the ChatGPT logo on its screen in front of a blurred OpenAI logo on August 9, 2025 in Chongqing, China. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The “Instant Checkout” feature is now available for “U.S. ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Free users,” according to an OpenAI news release. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/martinacastellanos/2025/09/29/chatgpt-adds-instant-checkout-to-let-users-shop-directly-in-chat/