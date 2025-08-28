ChatGPT Believes Solana (SOL) Price Has Already Topped This Cycle, But Says This New Coin’s Run Is Just Starting

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:12
Threshold
T$0.01653+1.47%
holoride
RIDE$0.001027+0.29%
Solana
SOL$212.7+4.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.05914+2.40%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002147+1.32%

The cryptocurrency world is abuzz, with Solana (SOL) hitting impressive highs; yet, a new contender is quietly stealing the spotlight, preparing for what many believe could be the next epic run. 

Forget chasing past pumps; while the Solana price has been remarkable, smart money is looking towards the presale of Layer Brett (LBRETT), a pioneering Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that promises much more than just hype. This is a genuine disruptor, offering tangible utility and jaw-dropping potential, unlike many of its predecessors that lack utility.

Why Layer Brett isn’t your average memecoin

Remember the days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu? Pure meme power, no real tech backing. Even more recent entrants, such as Pepe or Bonk, while capturing attention, often struggled with scalability or lacked an inherent purpose beyond virality. 

The original Brett token, for example, originated on Base, but Layer Brett has taken that concept and forged an entirely new path, built on a robust Layer 2 blockchain. This latest iteration isn’t content to simply ride the wave; it’s creating one.

Solana price is skyrocketing, but Layer Brett has captured the market’s attention

While the Solana price continues to impress, commanding significant market capitalization, investors are increasingly eyeing lower-cap opportunities with higher upside. Layer Brett offers an enticing blend of meme culture and serious blockchain innovation. 

This next-generation altcoin leverages the security of Ethereum while delivering lightning-fast transactions and drastically reduced gas fees, a stark contrast to the often congested and costly Layer 1 experience. 

That’s something even a powerhouse like Solana can’t always promise during peak network activity. This isn’t just a simple DeFi coin; it’s the next big crypto, poised for explosive growth.

What sets Layer Brett apart? Plenty. They include:

  • Built on Ethereum Layer 2: Enjoy high-speed transactions and pennies for gas fees.
  • Huge Staking Rewards: Early investors can lock in a mind-boggling 1,900% APY. Talk about enhanced rewards!
  • Early Presale Access: LBRETT is available at an attractive entry price of $0.005. Get in early before the FOMO hits.
  • Meme Energy, Real Utility: Unlike Dogecoin or the original Brett, Layer Brett isn’t just about laughs; it’s about tangible scalability and community power.

The project isn’t just talking about innovation; it’s delivering it. With a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens, Layer Brett provides a transparent tokenomics model focused on community rewards and ecosystem development. Imagine the market cap of Pepe or Bonk, but with a foundational technology that offers genuine value. This is why it’s quickly becoming a trending cryptocurrency.

The Million-Dollar Opportunity and Beyond

Layer Brett is about community. There’s even a $1 million community campaign underway to accelerate adoption and reward early backers. This approach fosters a loyal base, something that has historically driven the success of giants like Solana, but with a crucial utility component. While tokens like Dogecoin relied purely on celebrity endorsements, Layer Brett builds its future on a foundation of performance and rewards.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages, offering an unparalleled chance to get in on what many analysts are calling the next 100x altcoin. Don’t miss this opportunity to secure your stake in a project that combines the viral appeal of the best meme coins with the robust infrastructure of a Layer 2 blockchain. 

The crypto bull run of 2025 awaits, and LBRETT is positioning itself as a top-performing crypto. Join the movement and stake your claim today.

Visit the website before this opportunity passes you by.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/chatgpt-believes-solana-sol-price-has-already-topped-this-cycle-but-says-this-new-coins-run-is-just-starting/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.29-3.32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 04:02
Share
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003439+8.93%
Chainlink
LINK$25.44+5.12%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0071-6.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.15996+0.57%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Share

Trending News

More

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.