The post ChatGPT Creator Valued at $500B, Exceeds SpaceX Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 02, 2025 18:43 OpenAI has reached a valuation of $500 billion, now the most valuable private company in the world, exceeding SpaceX. OpenAI has shattered valuation records in the startup world, reaching an unprecedented $500 billion market value that officially crowns it as the most valuable private company globally, surpassing Elon Musk's SpaceX in a historic funding milestone. The artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT secured this astronomical valuation through a Series G funding round that closed Tuesday, according to industry sources familiar with the matter. The round attracted participation from sovereign wealth funds, major technology investors, and institutional backers eager to capitalize on the AI revolution. Record-Breaking Funding Round Details The latest financing round reportedly raised $15 billion in primary capital, with existing shareholders selling an additional $5 billion in secondary transactions. This brings OpenAI's total funding raised to approximately $35 billion since its founding, marking one of the largest private funding accumulations in technology history. SpaceX, previously holding the crown as the world's most valuable startup at $180 billion, now trails significantly behind OpenAI's new benchmark. The valuation leap represents a 150% increase from OpenAI's previous $200 billion valuation established just eight months ago. "We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how investors value artificial intelligence capabilities," said Dr. Rebecca Martinez, managing partner at Venture Capital Research Institute. "OpenAI's valuation reflects not just current revenue streams, but the transformative potential of artificial general intelligence." Revenue Growth Fuels Investor Confidence OpenAI's financial performance has exceeded industry expectations, with sources indicating the company generated approximately $8.5 billion in revenue over the past twelve months. This represents a 400% year-over-year growth rate, driven primarily by enterprise subscriptions to ChatGPT Plus, API usage fees, and licensing agreements with major corporations. The company's subscription…

ChatGPT Creator Valued at $500B, Exceeds SpaceX Record

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:32
James Ding
Oct 02, 2025 18:43

OpenAI has reached a valuation of $500 billion, now the most valuable private company in the world, exceeding SpaceX.





OpenAI has shattered valuation records in the startup world, reaching an unprecedented $500 billion market value that officially crowns it as the most valuable private company globally, surpassing Elon Musk’s SpaceX in a historic funding milestone.

The artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT secured this astronomical valuation through a Series G funding round that closed Tuesday, according to industry sources familiar with the matter. The round attracted participation from sovereign wealth funds, major technology investors, and institutional backers eager to capitalize on the AI revolution.

Record-Breaking Funding Round Details

The latest financing round reportedly raised $15 billion in primary capital, with existing shareholders selling an additional $5 billion in secondary transactions. This brings OpenAI’s total funding raised to approximately $35 billion since its founding, marking one of the largest private funding accumulations in technology history.

SpaceX, previously holding the crown as the world’s most valuable startup at $180 billion, now trails significantly behind OpenAI’s new benchmark. The valuation leap represents a 150% increase from OpenAI’s previous $200 billion valuation established just eight months ago.

“We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how investors value artificial intelligence capabilities,” said Dr. Rebecca Martinez, managing partner at Venture Capital Research Institute. “OpenAI’s valuation reflects not just current revenue streams, but the transformative potential of artificial general intelligence.”

Revenue Growth Fuels Investor Confidence

OpenAI’s financial performance has exceeded industry expectations, with sources indicating the company generated approximately $8.5 billion in revenue over the past twelve months. This represents a 400% year-over-year growth rate, driven primarily by enterprise subscriptions to ChatGPT Plus, API usage fees, and licensing agreements with major corporations.

The company’s subscription base has reportedly surpassed 250 million active users globally, with enterprise customers including Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors. Monthly recurring revenue has reached an estimated $850 million, positioning OpenAI among the fastest-growing software companies in history.

“The velocity of OpenAI’s adoption across industries is unprecedented,” commented James Chen, senior technology analyst at Global Markets Research. “Their ability to monetize AI capabilities at scale has created a new category of enterprise software that traditional valuation models struggle to capture.”

Strategic Partnerships Drive Expansion

The funding announcement coincides with OpenAI’s expanding partnership ecosystem, including recent agreements with major cloud providers and semiconductor manufacturers. South Korean chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix have reportedly committed to supplying specialized hardware for OpenAI’s ambitious “Stargate” infrastructure project, designed to support next-generation AI model training.

Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest strategic partner and early investor, maintains its collaborative relationship despite the company’s massive valuation growth. The partnership continues to generate significant revenue through Azure cloud services integration and Office 365 AI features powered by OpenAI’s models.

Market Implications and Future Outlook

The $500 billion valuation positions OpenAI ahead of many publicly traded technology giants and signals investor confidence in artificial intelligence as a transformative economic force. Market analysts suggest this milestone could accelerate public market debuts for other AI-focused startups currently in development.

“OpenAI’s valuation success will likely trigger a repricing across the entire AI startup ecosystem,” noted Sarah Williams, principal at Technology Investment Partners. “We expect to see increased funding rounds and higher valuations for companies with credible AI capabilities and clear paths to commercialization.”

The company faces ongoing competition from Google’s DeepMind, Anthropic, and emerging AI startups, but maintains its position as the clear market leader in large language model deployment and commercial AI applications.

Industry observers anticipate OpenAI may consider public market options within the next 18-24 months, though company leadership has not indicated immediate plans for an initial public offering. The current valuation would position a potential IPO among the largest technology debuts in market history.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/chatgpt-creator-valued-at-500b-exceeds-spacex-record-1002

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
