September marks a new surge in interest in crypto assets ahead of the Q4 showdown. Investors often seek advice on which cryptocurrency to buy. Aside from expert opinions, AI systems like ChatGPT are useful for analyzing data, trends, and forecasts. Although no algorithm can foresee the future, this research shows how prominent and new cryptos may perform by year-end. Here’s a look at what ChatGPT’s model-driven forecast suggests for Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as 2025 comes to a close.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: $1 Target Still Holds

Dogecoin has been at the center of ETF speculation, with approval odds climbing as high as 94%. That has reignited talk of DOGE finally reaching the iconic $1 milestone. Recent institutional interest in DOGE mining further intensified the buzz. ChatGPT analysis suggests a December 31, 2025, target of $1, noting that institutional inflows could provide DOGE with the push it has lacked since the 2021 bull run. Whale wallets are already scooping up tens of millions in DOGE, further supporting the outlook.

Dogecoin Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

However, the AI also highlights risks. High leverage in futures markets could cause volatility, much like Ethereum saw after its ETF launch. That means DOGE’s path won’t be straight up; pullbacks are expected along the way. Still, if adoption momentum continues, ChatGPT’s model suggests that $1 remains achievable by the end of the year.

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: ETF Speculation Fuels $4 Outlook

Ripple has turned heads after BlackRock confirmed participation in the Swell 2025 conference, sparking rumors of an eventual XRP ETF. With its lengthy legal battle resolved, institutional products tied to XRP no longer look far-fetched. According to ChatGPT’s insight, the potential approval of an ETF could drive flows similar to those seen with the launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum’s ETFs. The AI projects a year-end XRP price of $4, up from its current $2.81.

XRP Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Short-term momentum requires XRP to break over $2.87 technical resistance. Payment uptake, collaborations, and the ETF narrative affect the long-term trend. XRP’s combination of utility and speculation makes it a notable contender for investors considering the best crypto to buy ahead of institutional expansion.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Under-$0.004 Meme Coin That Could Shock 2025

While DOGE and XRP dominate headlines, ChatGPT’s model analysis also spotlights Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as an emerging high-risk, high-reward play. Currently priced at just $0.0021 in presale Stage 12, the token has already raised over $24.6 million with 15.3 billion tokens sold. What makes LILPEPE stand out is its Layer 2 meme chain design. Unlike older meme coins that rely solely on community hype, Little Pepe offers real infrastructure: a sniper-bot-resistant EVM chain with near-zero fees, specifically designed for launching future meme projects. The AI highlights that projects that blend viral branding with blockchain utility outperform in new cycles. Completed Certik audits and a strict vesting schedule further boost investor confidence. ChatGPT does not set a precise price target in this instance. However, it emphasizes that LILPEPE could demonstrate its rally potential post-launch, especially as ETH and SOL whales rotate into the presale in search of the next 100x opportunity.

September Top Buy Options

ChatGPT’s forecast offers a fascinating year-end picture:

Dogecoin, a push to $1 if ETF hype translates into real inflows.

XRP, a climb toward , fueled by adoption and ETF speculation.

Little Pepe, a viral newcomer under

For investors, it’s not about picking just one. It’s about balancing established plays like DOGE and XRP with emerging names like LILPEPE that could deliver the kind of asymmetric returns meme coins are famous for.

