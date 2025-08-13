ChatGPT launches GPT-5 multimodal selection and model personalization updates

PANews reported on August 13th that Sam Altman released an update for ChatGPT, adding three new GPT-5 modes: "Auto," "Fast," and "Thinking," which users can switch between based on their needs. The GPT-5 Thinking mode is limited to 3,000 messages per week, after which GPT-5 Thinking mini is available, with a single context limit of 196,000 tokens. The 4o model has been relaunched, and paid users can add more models through settings. 4.5 is only available for Pro users. Officials are developing a gentler personality for GPT-5 and plan to support user-defined model personalities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.