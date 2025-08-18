ChatGPT mobile app reaches $2 billion in global revenue and nearly 700 million downloads

PANews reported on August 18th that TechCrunch reported that ChatGPT has generated $2 billion in global consumer spending since its iOS and Android app launch in May 2023, roughly 30 times the combined revenue of similar products (including Claude, Copilot, and Grok). In the first seven months of this year, it generated $1.35 billion in revenue, a 673% year-over-year increase. To date, it has been installed 690 million times worldwide, with India leading the way with 13.7%, followed by the United States with 10.3%. US users spend an average of $10 per download, representing 38% of total revenue.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.