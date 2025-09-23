The post ChatGPT Names 5 Coins That Will Create the Most Millionaires in 2025, Excludes Shiba Inu & XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Recent insights point in another direction for coins that could create the most millionaires in 2025 apart from SHIB and XRP. ChatGPT named five coins that may hold more substantial potential this year, and at the top of that list is Little Pepe.  Alongside it are Tron (TRX), Cardano (ADA), Sui (SUI), and Stellar (XLM). These projects bring different strengths, but Little Pepe stands out with early entry gains that could still deliver 36.36% upside before its token even lists. That kind of projected return is rare in today’s maturing market. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — The Meme With Real Utility At the time of writing, Little Pepe is selling at $0.0022 in stage 13 of its presale. More than $25,624,175 has already been raised out of a $28,775,000 target, with over 15.8 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion available. Stage 12 closed quickly, and early buyers are already up 120% from stage one, where tokens were priced at $0.001. Even at this point, current buyers can still expect a 36.36% potential gain when the presale ends at $0.0030. Little Pepe is not just another meme token. It is a project built on a next-generation Layer 2 chain designed for ultra-low fees, high security, and fast finality. It has been listed on CoinMarketCap, audited by Certik, and continues to capture community attention with a presale structure that rewards early trust. The project recently introduced a Mega Giveaway alongside its $777k community giveaway, adding over 15 ETH prizes for top buyers between stages 12 and 17. Even search data confirms the buzz. Between June and August 2025, ChatGPT query trends for Little Pepe peaked above Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE. That grassroots momentum has historically translated into tangible gains for early believers. Tron (TRX) — The Established Player With… The post ChatGPT Names 5 Coins That Will Create the Most Millionaires in 2025, Excludes Shiba Inu & XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Recent insights point in another direction for coins that could create the most millionaires in 2025 apart from SHIB and XRP. ChatGPT named five coins that may hold more substantial potential this year, and at the top of that list is Little Pepe.  Alongside it are Tron (TRX), Cardano (ADA), Sui (SUI), and Stellar (XLM). These projects bring different strengths, but Little Pepe stands out with early entry gains that could still deliver 36.36% upside before its token even lists. That kind of projected return is rare in today’s maturing market. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — The Meme With Real Utility At the time of writing, Little Pepe is selling at $0.0022 in stage 13 of its presale. More than $25,624,175 has already been raised out of a $28,775,000 target, with over 15.8 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion available. Stage 12 closed quickly, and early buyers are already up 120% from stage one, where tokens were priced at $0.001. Even at this point, current buyers can still expect a 36.36% potential gain when the presale ends at $0.0030. Little Pepe is not just another meme token. It is a project built on a next-generation Layer 2 chain designed for ultra-low fees, high security, and fast finality. It has been listed on CoinMarketCap, audited by Certik, and continues to capture community attention with a presale structure that rewards early trust. The project recently introduced a Mega Giveaway alongside its $777k community giveaway, adding over 15 ETH prizes for top buyers between stages 12 and 17. Even search data confirms the buzz. Between June and August 2025, ChatGPT query trends for Little Pepe peaked above Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE. That grassroots momentum has historically translated into tangible gains for early believers. Tron (TRX) — The Established Player With…

ChatGPT Names 5 Coins That Will Create the Most Millionaires in 2025, Excludes Shiba Inu & XRP

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 20:26
RealLink
REAL$0.06025+0.01%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222+0.90%
SUI
SUI$3.3759-0.36%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004738-0.18%
Griffin AI
GAIN$----%
XRP
XRP$2.8575+0.15%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-1.53%

SPONSORED POST*

Recent insights point in another direction for coins that could create the most millionaires in 2025 apart from SHIB and XRP. ChatGPT named five coins that may hold more substantial potential this year, and at the top of that list is Little Pepe. 

Alongside it are Tron (TRX), Cardano (ADA), Sui (SUI), and Stellar (XLM). These projects bring different strengths, but Little Pepe stands out with early entry gains that could still deliver 36.36% upside before its token even lists. That kind of projected return is rare in today’s maturing market.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — The Meme With Real Utility

At the time of writing, Little Pepe is selling at $0.0022 in stage 13 of its presale. More than $25,624,175 has already been raised out of a $28,775,000 target, with over 15.8 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion available. Stage 12 closed quickly, and early buyers are already up 120% from stage one, where tokens were priced at $0.001. Even at this point, current buyers can still expect a 36.36% potential gain when the presale ends at $0.0030.

Little Pepe is not just another meme token. It is a project built on a next-generation Layer 2 chain designed for ultra-low fees, high security, and fast finality. It has been listed on CoinMarketCap, audited by Certik, and continues to capture community attention with a presale structure that rewards early trust. The project recently introduced a Mega Giveaway alongside its $777k community giveaway, adding over 15 ETH prizes for top buyers between stages 12 and 17.

Even search data confirms the buzz. Between June and August 2025, ChatGPT query trends for Little Pepe peaked above Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE. That grassroots momentum has historically translated into tangible gains for early believers.

Tron (TRX) — The Established Player With DeFi Reach

Tron has long been a recognized force in the blockchain world. At the time of writing, TRX trades around $0.35 with a market cap in the tens of billions. It has carved out a strong position in decentralized finance thanks to high throughput and low fees.

Data suggests that TRX may approach a breakout if it clears the $0.37 resistance zone. The network’s established user base, broad adoption, and focus on scalability make it a reliable player. 

Performance of top coins | Source: CoinMarketCap

Cardano (ADA) — The Academic Giant

Cardano has always been a project that focuses on research-driven development. At the time of writing, ADA trades between $0.90 and $0.93 with substantial daily volume.  ADA may not deliver sudden 10x moves, but its steady foundation suggests it could generate significant wealth for large holders who believe in its long-term mission.

Sui (SUI) — The High Speed Innovator

Sui is a blockchain designed for speed and developer experience. At the time of writing, SUI trades around $3.60 to $3.70. Its focus on fast transaction processing and well-designed smart contract support makes it one of the most exciting newer layer one projects.

Stellar (XLM) — The Global Connector

Stellar has long been positioned as a network for global payments and cross-border transactions. At the time of writing, XLM trades around $0.39 to $0.40. Recent momentum from institutional adoption and more precise regulation has helped it hold steady after bouncing from $0.36. With potential to rise toward $0.43 to $0.45 if conditions stay favorable, Stellar provides real-world financial integration exposure. 

Final Thoughts

The next wave of crypto millionaires may not come from the names we have seen dominate headlines over the past few years. Instead, they could emerge from projects like Tron, Cardano, Sui, Stellar, and Little Pepe.

With its Certik audit, CoinMarketCap listing, strong presale momentum, and community-powered giveaways, Little Pepe offers early investors a rare chance. At the time of writing, stage 13 still provides 36.36% potential gains before launch.  For anyone considering their next move in crypto, now might be the time to take a closer look at Little Pepe before the presale ends.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/23/chatgpt-names-5-coins-will-create-most-millionaires-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.01566+109.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04012-1.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Share
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-2.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011927+12.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Share
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.35446-16.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9614-0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03848-5.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Share

Trending News

More

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost