ChatGPT Says It’s Too Late to Buy Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL), But This Crypto Can Still Rise 8000% from These Levels

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:17
Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) are old news in crypto space. However, many believe that their meteoric rises are over. Although they are still major blockchain projects crucial for adoption, this pair’s chances for a price pump are not high. Let’s check out why and compare them to a meme crypto Little Pepe (LILPEPE), whose chances for a rise are more than 50x higher.

Why Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) May Offer Little Upside

A Ripple (XRP) coin has been making a niche in cross-border payments for a while now, but with most of the demand already reflected in its price and legal issues still on its way, it can hardly have exponential returns again. Similarly, Solana (SOL) powers a fast-growing developer ecosystem, but the “Solana Price” has already factored in much of its adoption curve. Both remain credible, yet their potential for 8000% gains seems unlikely compared to presale-stage tokens.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Momentum

Currently in Stage 13, the Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale is selling at $0.0022 per token. The project has already raised $25,808,759 of a $28,775,000 target, with 15.9 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion. At launch, LILPEPE is expected to list at $0.003, giving early participants a speculative edge. What makes Little Pepe particularly compelling is not only its rapid fundraising progress but also the unique vision behind the project. Unlike traditional meme coins, LILPEPE is building a Layer 2 blockchain optimized exclusively for memes. This ecosystem is designed for ultra-low fees, fast finality, and enhanced security while offering innovations such as sniper-bot resistance and a dedicated Memes Launchpad for community-driven projects.

Tokenomics and Ecosystem

LILPEPE’s allocation strengthens both growth and holder incentives:

  • 26.5% Presale for early believers
  • 10% Liquidity to ensure smooth trading
  • 13.5% Staking & Rewards for long-term holders
  • 10% DEX Allocation for listings
  • 30% Chain Reserves to sustain the ecosystem
  • 10% Marketing for global outreach
  • 0% Tax on buys and sells

This balance suggests the token is designed to scale responsibly while rewarding its community.

Roadmap: From Pregnancy to Growth

Little Pepe’s roadmap combines meme culture with strategic execution:

  1. Pregnancy: Presale, partnerships, and community hype
  2. Birth: op exchange listings, major marketing, 1B market cap target
  3. Growth: Layer 2 expansion and a push into CoinMarketCap’s top 100

Already listed on CoinMarketCap, LILPEPE plans two CEX listings at launch while preparing for an eventual entry on the largest global exchange.

Little Pepe Mega Giveaway 

The project’s Mega Giveaway spans presale stages 12–17, already recording 68,400 entries with 106 days left.

Prizes include:

  • 1st Biggest Buyer: 5 ETH
  • 2nd Biggest Buyer: 3 ETH
  • 3rd Biggest Buyer: 2 ETH
  • 15 Random Lucky Buyers → 0.5 ETH each

This approach suggests a strategy that rewards both large and smaller holders, strengthening community inclusivity.

Why LILPEPE Could Outperform

Differences between Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). DOGE was the original meme coin but has not developed complex utility, whereas SHIB is trending more into DeFi but is currently behind on scalability. LILPEPE, on the other hand, maintains a meme identity while also being built on Layer 2 to give it a performance boost. In a rapidly growing meme economy, LILPEPE could take a share of the market if the project can maintain its hype.

Conclusion 

Though network coins such as Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) continue to hold high value and will remain some of the top blockchain coins, the risk vs reward for earlier presale stage projects such as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) may be even higher. With community-focused Layer 2 tech, smart tokenomics, and an innovative ecosystem roadmap, LILPEPE is one of the few projects that still has room to grow. Investors searching for high-reward altcoins outside of the top crowded coins will want to keep an eye on the LILPEPE presale still in progress. With an increasingly large community, a solid foundation, and the largest meme presale giveaway of 2025, this may be one of the most exciting projects to be launched in this new cycle.

