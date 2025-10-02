ExchangeDEX+
Solana gained nearly 60% between August 3 and September 18, with 26% of that coming in just 10 days when the token blew past its long-term resistance around $220 in the second week of September. That said, after creating a new swing high of $253, Solana quickly plummeted nearly 25% in the following week, leading […]

ChatGPT’s $360 Solana Price Prediction Fuels Best Solana Meme Coins like Snorter Token

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 16:19
Solana gained nearly 60% between August 3 and September 18, with 26% of that coming in just 10 days when the token blew past its long-term resistance around $220 in the second week of September.

That said, after creating a new swing high of $253, Solana quickly plummeted nearly 25% in the following week, leading many to believe the earlier rally was nothing more than a fakeout.

However, a strong run-up like Solana’s is almost always followed by a healthy pullback, which then sets the stage for further upside. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing now.

Read on for a crisp Solana price prediction. We’ve kept our technical analysis as objective as possible by calling in the big guns of AI – we asked ChatGPT for its expert take on where Solana could be headed next.

Plus, we’ll also tell you how you can make the most of this upcoming Solana rally. Spoiler alert: It’s by buying Snorter Token ($SNORT), aka the best Solana meme coin.

Solana’s Trendline Bounce Signals More Upside Ahead

ChatGPT pointed out that Solana’s recent pullback came exactly at a major upward-sloping trendline, which has recently been the single biggest factor pushing Solana prices higher.

For example, this very trendline fueled a 60% rally back in June-July and also supported Solana’s August run-up, which saw the token reach for the magic $250 mark.

ChatGPT's Solana price prediction: $360 after bouncing off an upward-sloping trendline

Since touching this trendline, Solana has already bounced over 15% in the last week.

If previous moves from this trendline are anything to go by, Solana could easily reach $300, which also happens to be just above its all-time high.

What’s even better is that ChatGPT’s analysis has been confirmed by leading crypto analysts.

For instance, Ali Martinez, who goes by the username @ali_charts on X and has more than 158K followers, recently shared his Solana price prediction, suggesting the token ‘could now be ready for $320-$360.’

Why the Real 1000x Opportunity Lies Beyond Solana

Here’s the kicker now: while Solana can potentially double in the next few months, it’s still not the best crypto to buy right now, especially if you’re after those eye-popping gains.

Why? Because in crypto, the movement of a mainstream token like Solana often sends low-cap altcoins connected to it to the moon.

These cryptos usually start off under the radar and very low-priced, meaning even one chunky move can churn out thousands of percentage returns.

We saw this recently with tokens like $TUT and $TST, which rode BNB’s rally, and something similar could be brewing with Snorter Token ($SNORT).

Snorter Token Could Revolutionize the Meme Coin Trading Space

What is Snorter Token? $SNORT is the native cryptocurrency of the Snorter Bot – an advanced Telegram-based trading bot built to end the dominance of big-money players in the meme coin space.

Right now, deep-pocketed investors hold all the advantages: insider information, sophisticated algorithms, and premium tools that let them scoop up liquidity in new meme coins before everyday traders even get a chance.

As a result, retail participants are locked out of the most profitable stage of meme coin farming, aka those early entries where percentage returns are the highest.

Snorter flips the script. It allows you to set buy/sell limit/stop orders in advance. The moment liquidity kicks in for a token, the bot executes your orders automatically within milliseconds.

This levels the playing field, putting everyday traders on par with whale-sized investors.

Snorter Offers Unmatched Ease of Use and Security

Even though Snorter is designed to go toe-to-toe with advanced trading tools, don’t mistake it for a complicated platform. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Since it runs on Telegram, all you need to do to place buy/sell orders is send commands through a familiar chat interface.

Even if you’re new to Telegram, it’s as simple as sending messages on WhatsApp, making Snorter ideal even for beginners in meme coin trading.

On top of that, Snorter also offers copy trading. This lets you connect your wallet to a pro trader’s account, so every trade they make is automatically mirrored on your own account, without you lifting a finger.

Snorter Bot features.

While this is a handy feature, as it gives you insights into how professionals handle drawdowns, profit runs, and trade analysis, it’s important to choose a proven performer carefully.

More importantly, we strongly believe you should think of this feature as a learning tool rather than a free money-printing machine, which it is not.

Snorter also comes packed with essential safeguards to ensure a hassle-free trading experience.

You’ll be protected against all major on-chain threats, ranging from front-running and sandwich attacks to rug pulls and honeypots.

Could $SNORT Be the Next Crypto to Explode?

The meme coin market is now worth a whopping $73B, having expanded over 56% in just the last 12 months.

Naturally, a new cryptocurrency project that aims to restore parity and boost retail participation in this booming segment stands a strong chance of becoming the next 1000x crypto.

According to our Snorter Token price prediction, a $100 investment today could grow to $880 by the end of 2025, with the token potentially reaching $0.94.

Even better, if you hold on longer, you could be looking at a 1,700% ROI by the end of 2026, as $SNORT may climb to as high as $1.92.

Currently in presale, $SNORT has already raised over $4.2M from early investors, with each token available for just $0.1067.

Buying Snorter Token not only gives you front-row seats to the bot’s growth but also unlocks a powerful suite of exclusive perks, including:

  • Reduced trading fees of just 0.85% (vs. 1.5% for non-holders)
  • No daily sniping limits
  • Access to advanced analytics
  • Staking rewards currently yielding a massive 113%

Interested? Check out our step-by-step guide on how to buy Snorter Token.

Don’t just trade, outsmart the whales – join the Snorter revolution today.

Disclaimer: The crypto market is super volatile. Kindly do your own research before investing. None of the above is financial advice.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/chatgpt-solana-price-prediction-fuels-best-solana-meme-coins-snorter-token

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
