Cheaper Crypto Exposure? Hong Kong Banks Eye Relief Under New Capital Plan

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/11 21:34
TLDR:

  • Hong Kong issues draft CRP-1 to set crypto capital rules, targeting early 2026 implementation for local banks.
  • Proposal offers lower capital charges for public blockchain assets with proper risk controls in place.
  • Basel crypto standards guide the new framework to bring clarity and uniformity to banking supervision.
  • Public consultation invites feedback from banks before finalizing the crypto asset classification module.

Hong Kong has taken a big step toward giving banks more clarity on holding crypto. Regulators released a new proposal aimed at updating capital rules for digital assets. 

The move is meant to make banking supervision more consistent with international standards. Local banks and industry groups now have a chance to review the draft and send feedback. The final version is expected to take effect early next year.

Draft Rules Target Crypto Capital Requirements

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued a draft module called CRP-1 on September 8, 2025 according to reports. The document, part of the Banking Supervisory Policy Manual, sets out how crypto assets should be classified under new capital rules.

Caixin reported that the proposal is designed to bring Hong Kong in line with Basel Committee crypto regulations. Those global standards aim to ensure banks have enough capital when holding or trading digital assets.

Under the draft, banks may apply lower capital charges to crypto assets on permissionless blockchains if proper risk controls are in place. These controls include measures for preventing fraud, managing volatility, and responding to technical risks.

Faith, a partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a law lecturer at the University of Hong Kong, said the draft focuses on balancing risk with innovation. She noted that lowering capital requirements could improve bank participation in cryptocurrency markets while keeping safeguards intact.

Consultation and Next Steps for Implementation

The HKMA is seeking public feedback before finalizing the rules. Banks, legal experts, and cryptocurrency industry players can submit comments on the draft.

Once consultation ends, the HKMA will review submissions and make adjustments. The final version is scheduled for rollout in early 2026.

This approach mirrors global efforts to create consistent oversight for crypto exposure in the banking system. It also gives banks more clarity about how much capital they need to set aside for different types of digital assets.

The move could increase institutional participation in crypto by reducing uncertainty over regulatory treatment. Market participants will watch closely to see whether these rules lead to higher adoption of crypto services by Hong Kong banks.

