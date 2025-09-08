The post Cheapest Crypto to Buy Now? Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Be the Next 25x DeFi Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

For many investors, the most exciting opportunities in crypto aren’t found in the blue-chip names that already dominate the market but in early-stage tokens with both low entry prices and strong upside potential. Priced at just $0.035, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly gaining attention as one of the cheapest yet most promising DeFi tokens available today. Backed by innovative technology, and over $15.4 million raised so far, MUTM is increasingly being tipped as the next big growth story in 2025.

Why Early Entry Matters in Crypto

History has shown that some of the biggest crypto success stories came from tokens that were once considered “cheap.” In 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) delivered life-changing returns to early adopters who got in when prices were microscopic. Likewise, early investors in Aave (AAVE) and Solana (SOL) watched their holdings multiply as the projects grew from little-known ventures into multi-billion-dollar ecosystems.

The key advantage of lower-priced tokens is accessibility. Investors can accumulate larger positions with modest amounts of capital, amplifying potential gains if the project grows. While established assets like ADA or AVAX may still appreciate, their higher valuations cap the chance of exponential upside. This is why many investors, including whales, are now targeting projects like Mutuum Finance, which offer both affordability and utility.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered Phase 6 of its presale, with tokens available at $0.035 each. The project has already attracted over 16,100 holders and surpassed $15.5 million in contributions, making it one of the most successful presales of 2025 to date.

For investors entering now, the appeal is clear. With the official launch price set at $0.06, Phase 6 participants at $0.035 are positioned for nearly 100% gains by listing. Early investors from Phase 1, who entered at $0.01, are already up roughly 300%, a key reason whales have been steadily accumulating ahead of the next growth phase.

The presale is also structured to reward early entry, with the next phase priced at $0.04, a jump of nearly 20% from today’s level, highlighting how every stage brings built-in gains for investors who act sooner rather than later.

DeFi Utility

While many presale tokens debut without utility, Mutuum Finance is creating a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol featuring a dual-market structure.

In the P2C market, users contribute assets such as ETH, BNB, or USDT to liquidity pools and receive mtTokens as proof of deposit. These mtTokens not only accrue interest automatically but can also be staked for additional MUTM rewards, providing holders with multiple layers of passive income. For example, a user supplying 700 BNB would receive mtBNB that grows in value over time as borrowers pay interest, while also having the option to stake those mtBNB tokens to earn MUTM on top.

In the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market, borrowers engage directly with lenders to arrange loans. Here, they can choose between variable interest rates, which fluctuate based on liquidity conditions, or stable rates, which provide predictable repayment costs. For example, a borrower seeking 3 ETH could opt for a variable rate that starts at 5% but adjusts if liquidity tightens, or locks in a stable rate at 7% to ensure fixed repayments. By offering this level of flexibility, Mutuum Finance caters to both conservative users and those willing to take on greater risk.

The ecosystem is reinforced by a buy-and-distribute model, where part of the protocol fees goes toward buying MUTM tokens on the open market. These are then redistributed, creating steady buying pressure that supports long-term value appreciation.

Oracles & Security

One of the most important aspects of any lending protocol is the accuracy and reliability of its pricing system. Mutuum Finance addresses this with a robust oracle infrastructure. The protocol integrates Chainlink price feeds, ensuring assets are valued against trusted, decentralized data sources. In addition, fallback oracles provide backup in case of latency or disruptions, while decentralized exchange (DEX) time-weighted averages can also be used for added redundancy.

This multi-layered oracle system ensures fair collateral valuations and prevents market manipulation from jeopardizing the protocol’s solvency. It also means liquidations can occur in a timely and accurate manner, protecting both lenders and the protocol itself.

Security extends beyond oracles as well. Mutuum Finance has already undergone a CertiK audit, scoring an impressive 95/100, a result that places it among the more secure projects in the DeFi space. To further strengthen trust, the team has also launched a $50,000 bug bounty program, encouraging independent developers to identify and report vulnerabilities. Together, these measures demonstrate Mutuum Finance’s commitment to delivering a protocol that is both robust and transparent for its users.

MUTM as the Next 25x DeFi Play

For investors, numbers often tell the clearest story. Consider a $950 investment at the current presale price of $0.035. By the time MUTM reaches its launch price of $0.06, that investment would already be worth about $1,630, nearly doubling in value.

Once Mutuum Finance achieves a short-term target of $0.75 shortly after launch, the same $950 could grow to approximately $20,350. Looking longer term, when adoption and momentum push MUTM to $1.75, that investment would reach around $47,500. These predictions demonstrate why early entry into high-potential tokens is such a powerful strategy and why whales are moving in now.

With its low entry price, strong presale performance, innovative lending model, and emphasis on security, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioned as one of the most attractive opportunities in the current market. Over $15.5 million raised and whale participation underscore growing confidence, while the launch of a beta platform at listing and its oracle-backed security infrastructure give it utility from day one.

In a market where affordability and upside potential matter more than ever, Mutuum Finance stands out not just as the cheapest crypto to buy now, but as a DeFi token tipped to deliver up to 25x growth in the years ahead.

