Checking In On The Red Sox Long-Term Extensions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:12
Threshold
T$0.01651-2.07%
SIX
SIX$0.02181+0.83%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004114-0.60%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0782+0.79%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1622-4.10%
RedStone
RED$0.6187-0.54%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Do you know where you’ll be or what you’ll be doing in 2031? Each of us can answer that with varying degrees of certainty, but the Boston Red Sox have a good idea of what the core of their 2031 ballclub will look like.

Boston handed out four long-term extensions over the last two years. One of them went to established ace Garrett Crochet, but the other three recipients were pre-arbitration players—Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Ceddanne Rafaela. A few months later, some of those extensions look better than others.

Garrett Crochet

Crochet somewhat infamously imposed his own innings limit during his last year with the Chicago White Sox unless he could get a market-value extension, which the club wouldn’t provide. That made an offseason trade almost a foregone conclusion.

The Red Sox acquired him from the White Sox for four top prospects in December. On March 31, the left-hander agreed to a six-year, $170 million deal to stay in Boston through his age-32 season.

With an extension in hand, the innings limit went away, and in fact, he leads the American League with 185 1/3 innings pitched. He also has a 2.57 ERA and an MLB-best 228 strikeouts. At 26 years old, he’s a contender to win the Cy Young Award this year.

Roman Anthony

Anthony was ranked either first or second overall on every major prospect list heading into the season—depending on whether each ranking site considered Roki Sasaki eligible. The 21-year-old outfielder didn’t disappoint in Triple-A, hitting .288/.423/.491 in 58 games to start the year.

Even though he was clearly ready for the big leagues, the Red Sox didn’t have room in their lineup until they traded Rafael Devers. He debuted on June 9, and quickly became an integral part of the lineup, settling in as the leadoff hitter by July. On August 7, he signed an eight-year, $130 million extension.

In 71 games in Boston, he’s hitting .292/.396/.463, but an oblique strain will keep him on the injured list for the rest of the regular season. The Red Sox hope he can return in the playoffs.

Kristian Campbell

If Anthony was Boston’s number-one prospect, than Campbell was 1A, as he was a consensus top-ten on all the prospect rankings prior to the season. He signed an eight-year, $60 million deal before his first MLB game, and was named their Opening Day second baseman.

The move looked brilliant for a little over a month. He was slashing .301/.407/.495 through the end of April, but his production quickly took a nosedive. From the beginning of May through June 18, he batted .159/.243/.222. He was sent back to the minors after that and hasn’t resurfaced, though he’s hitting a robust .274/.386/.425 in Worcester.

Ceddanne Rafaela

Rafaela was the first of this cohort of pre-arbitration prospects to sign an extension. He debuted in 2023, playing 28 games, then inked an eight-year, $50 million deal through 2031.

Rafaela hasn’t become a great hitter. He batted .246/.274/.390 in his first full season and has a .241/.287/.408 this year, though he has surpassed 15 home runs and 15 steals in both campaigns.

His batting lines don’t tell the story, though. He leads the American League in fielding run value, primarily as an elite center fielder, but he also excels at both middle infield positions. Thanks to his defense, he posted 2.8 WAR (Baseball-Reference version) in 2024 and has 4.0 so far in 2025.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danepstein/2025/09/14/checking-in-on-the-red-sox-long-term-extensions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

The post Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Risk-on assets thrive when there is enough money in circulation. Such assets include cryptocurrencies, stocks, high-yield bonds and other emerging markets with attractive profits. Who decides how much money is available to public for spending? Obviously, it is the government of a country. The governments devise financial plans for a fiscal year, and term them as fiscal policies. Fiscal Policy Governments have many tools up their sleeve to manage the economy. Fiscal policy is a tool that a government uses to collect taxes, manage spending so that economy can run stably and wealth can be distributed rationally. The aims of setting a fiscal policy is to control inflation, create job, avoid or ward off recession, and promote steady economic growth. On-chain activities on many blockchains confirm the fact that volumes surge when the government decides to cut taxes and boost spending. People have more savings to spend on speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. However, there are three types of fiscal policies. Each has its own functions and restrictions. Not every one of them is conducive to the crypto market. Types of Fiscal Policy 1. Accommodative (Expansionary) Fiscal Policy In simple words, an expansionary fiscal policy aims to spend more than earn. Taxation policies are loosened to accommodate citizens. This kind of policy is usually implemented when there is a risk or onset of recession, or when there is any economic emergency like Covid-19 in 2020. Such situations result in widespread layoffs. Unemployment rises to unwanted levels. People have less to spend, so the demand for goods and services plummets headlong. These circumstances dent any economy badly. The government responds by stimulating public spending by giving tax rebates. Savings increase and people tend to consume goods and hire services. Rising demands also creates new jobs. For example, a family will consider…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09559-0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01852+10.40%
Wink
LIKE$0.010599-4.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:25
Share
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-6.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4589-3.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014122-10.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/20 12:00
Share
Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.681-6.33%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07627-3.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Share

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Dogecoin to Rocket 50%? Fresh DOGE Price Prediction Reveals Possible Timeline

The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining’s Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day?